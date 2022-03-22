Sidney Parker's Tragic 'Sanditon' Write-off May Have Made the Show Stronger (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 1 of Sanditon.

The Season 2 premiere of PBS’s Sanditon was a sad time for all fans of Sidney Parker, played by actor Theo James. When the series — which is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel left in fragment form upon her death — last left off, Sidney was ready to marry his lady, Charlotte Heywood. However, as we learn minutes into Season 2, Episode 1, the wedding is off. There has been an unexpected death.

