'Sanditon' Is Based on a Jane Austen Novel — Was It Filmed in England?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 21 2022, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Season 1 of Sanditon offers a glimpse into Charlotte Heywood's (Rose Williams) rollercoaster-like relationship with Sidney Parker (Theo James), Tom Parker's brother who is blessed with impeccable looks and a lot of charisma.
Season 2 of the show takes a more marked departure from the source material — Jane Austen's unfinished novel with the same title — to cast light on the latest events taking place in the seaside resort of Sanditon.
'Sanditon' first premiered on ITV in 2019. Where was the series filmed?
Created by Andrew Davies, a Cardiff-born writer who previously worked on Les Misérables, Sense and Sensibility, and Vanity Fair, Sanditon offers a fresh new take on Jane Austen's beloved text. The show stars Rose Williams, Crystal Clarke, and Anne Reid.
Produced by Red Planet Pictures, ITV, and others, the drama originally premiered on the British TV channel ITV before arriving on PBS. As you may expect, Sanditon was filmed in the U.K.
Season 1 of Sanditon was filmed in Dyrham Park, a 17th-century mansion and garden that now belongs to the National Trust.
The breath-taking property was likely dreamed up by William Blathwayt, a diplomat and public official able to furnish the house with Carrara marble tiles and fabrics imported by the Dutch East India Company. In Sanditon, Dyrham Park moonlights as the exterior of the Sanditon House, Lady Denham's (Anne Reid) stately home.
Interior scenes were filmed at the Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, U.K., according to Parade. Iford Manor Gardens, a late 19th-century venue in Iford, Bradford-on-Avon, U.K., can be spotted in Season 1, Episode 1 of Sanditon. The building doubles as the home of the Heywood family. Fun fact: the Peto Gardens also served as a filming location of The Secret Garden, a 2020 movie starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and others.
A lake scene in Season 1, Episode 7 of Sanditon was filmed at Bowood House, a Georgian mansion located in Wiltshire, U.K. The Brean Beach and the Brean Down in Somerset also appear in the background of select scenes. John Wesley's New Room, a popular tourist destination in Bristol, U.K., also appears in Sanditon. Other filming locations include the St. James Church in Bristol, U.K.
The filming Season 2 of 'Sanditon' kicked off in the summer of 2021.
Although Sanditon first premiered on ITV, it garnered real popularity following its premiere on PBS in August 2019. PBS announced its decision to renew Sanditon in May 2021, following the success of a Sanditon Sisterhood campaign.
Season 2 and 3 of Sanditon were filmed back to back in 2021. The principal photography reportedly began in July 2021, lasting through December 2021. The crew once again returned to Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, U.K., for shooting.
Marine Lake, Uphill, and Sand Bay, locations in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, are just some of the places eagle-eyed viewers will be able to spot in the background of some scenes.
