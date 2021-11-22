'The King's Man' Prequel Film Will Set up the Future for the 'Kingsman' Franchise

The release for the prequel has been a long time coming. The film was originally scheduled to be released in November 2019, but was delayed to February 2020 amid negotiations for the merger between Disney and 21st Century Fox. Of course, the film would be delayed from there due to the COVID-19 quarantine. Even as it was set for release in 2021, the film has seen numerous delays throughout the year.

The King's Man is currently slated for release on Dec. 22, 2021.