Fans Think They Know What Happened to Sinatra's Son in 'Paradise' — But Are They Right? The scriptwriters wouldn't create so much mystery around the character's identity just for him to turn out to be a nobody. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 25 2026, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of Paradise. The show Paradise is known for its mysteries and plot twists, so viewers are accustomed to staying on their toes. However, Season 2, Episode 7, shoved a huge shocker in our faces so blatantly that we kind of don't think it's real. After all this time of not knowing what happened to Sinatra's son, we're led to believe that he's been right under our noses all along.

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At the end of the episode, Link and Sinatra finally meet, only for it to be revealed that the outsider is actually Sinatra's deceased son. We learn he's the same age as Dylan, has the same birthday, and one of his crew even calls him "Dylan" as opposed to his usual nickname. However, fans can't help but notice some other details that we were probably supposed to ignore.

Source: Hulu

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Do we really know what happened to Sinatra's son in 'Paradise'?

Given everything we know about Paradise's style, we believe that the revelation of Link being Dylan is a red herring. The talk amongst Paradise fandom is that Link is pretending to be Dylan in order to trick Sinatra into letting him live in the bunker, granting him access to Alex. We know that Link did his homework beforehand, as he seems to know a lot about Sinatra upon meeting her, so we can assume he's aware that her son passed away.

Furthermore, when he meets Annie earlier in the season, she asks how old he is, and he says he isn't sure because it's hard to keep track of time. Yet, when Sinatra asks how old he is, Link answers definitively that he's 26. We also think it's a bit of an unnatural error for Link's friend to call him by his "real name" when the group is so careful to use their code names at all times.

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Source: Hulu

So who is Link, really?

While we don't think Link is Dylan, we don't think he's totally a nobody either. The scriptwriters wouldn't create so much mystery around the character's identity just for him to turn out to be unconnected to anyone else. There are several possibilities, but the most convincing is that Link is somehow connected to Cal.

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Immediately upon meeting Sinatra, Link asked about Cal. Given that Link knows Sinatra has access to Alex and that's the real reason he's there, wouldn't it make sense for him to prefer to meet with Sinatra over Cal anyway? Furthermore, the show makes a big deal of noting Link's love of apple pie, which we know is one of Cal's favorite foods. Lastly, Link wanted to sit in Cal's plane, and he pocketed one of Cal's pens. He clearly feels some sort of connection to the late President.

Source: Hulu