'Paradise' Fans Are All Asking the Same Question: Who — or What — Is Alex in Season 2? The two leading theories are that Alex is either a technology Henry created, or Alex is referring to Henry's actual wife. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 24 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Paradise. Season 2 of Paradise has introduced a new character — Alex — who seems to be a driving force in the story's plot. However, Alex's identity remains a mystery. As of Episode 7, the show has not revealed who or what Alex is, although it's certainly dropped some hints.

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So far, we do know that Alex is the name of Henry Miller's deceased wife. We also know that Henry is the scientist behind the technology Sinatra now possesses, due to her utilizing Billy Pace to "persuade" Henry to sell it to her. Upon Billy entering Henry's house, we learn that Alex was bedridden due to illness, and Link knew the couple, as he was Henry's prodigy. Given those puzzle pieces, we can start to put the picture together.

Source: Hulu

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Fans try to piece together who Alex is in 'Paradise' Season 2.

The two leading theories are that Alex is either a technology Henry created and named in his wife's memory, or Alex is referring to Henry's actual wife, who is somehow alive in this realm. We're inclined to believe the latter, given how characters who are in the know about Alex's identity speak.

When Link and his crew are at Graceland, Annie overhears Link say that they need to "kill" Alex. If Alex were a thing, a word like "destroy" or "deactivate" would have been more appropriate. Furthermore, when Sinatra gets out of the hospital, she asks her maid how Alex is doing. Within the conversation, the maid refers to Alex as "she." While some people do gender inanimate objects, the overall wording of the conversation did seem to imply that Alex is indeed a human woman.

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Source: Hulu

Why is everyone is after Alex?

If we're assuming Alex is indeed a person, it's plausible that she is, in fact, Henry's wife, who is being held in the bunker in some capacity. That wouldn't be a first for Paradise, as we recently learned that Link is likely Sinatra's deceased son, Dylan. This shows that there is a precedent for seemingly unalived characters to come back, alive and well, in the Paradise universe.

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Perhaps there's some sort of time travel and/or parallel universe element happening, which Henry created so that his wife wouldn't die. That explains why Link wants to find Alex and kill her — to end the loop. If Alex doesn't exist, Henry never makes the technology to keep her alive, and the bunker can never be created. Link does say that he wants to save the world ... Perhaps Alex remaining alive outside her timeline or universe is what caused the planet's destruction in the first place.

Source: Hulu