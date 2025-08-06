Season 15 of 'King of the Hill' Could Already Be in Development at Hulu The acclaimed animated comedy returned to television after 15 years of Hank Hill taking a break. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 6 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Thanks to Hulu, King of the Hill returned to television after 15 years of audiences not knowing what happened to Hank Hill (Mike Judge) and his family. The streaming platform brought back the animated hit for a 10-episode season that pitched these beloved characters attempting to fit into the modern world.

While fans were thankful to see their favorite Texans on the screen again, plenty of uncertainty remains regarding the future of the series. In a television landscape full of streaming productions, it's hard to know which titles will get renewed. Will Hulu get to work on Season 15 of King of the Hill? Here's what we know about what will happen to Hank and his family in the upcoming years.

Will Season 15 of 'King of the Hill' be produced?

Season 15 of King of the Hill hasn't been officially confirmed by Hulu, but that doesn't mean that the streaming platform won't get to work on new episodes of the series. The Writers Guild of America is the organization that looks after the rights of those writing the films and television series that entertain millions around the world.

The Writers Guild of America's official website has revealed that Hulu has already hired writers for the second season of the King of the Hill revival. Sam Fishell, Jeremy Hsu, and Erica Rosbe are some of the names listed on the document stating that Season 15 of the acclaimed comedy series will make it at least to the pre-production stage.

There's a long road ahead for Season 15 of King of the Hill. Hulu has to officially announce that they're working on new episodes of the series. After that, the cast of the show has to record their lines for the potential new episodes. The animators have to bring the characters to life, and the streaming platform has to promote Season 15.

When will the next season of 'King of the Hill' will be released?

Since Hulu hasn't confirmed that new episodes of King of the Hill are in development, it's hard to predict when Season 15 will premiere. Fortunately for fans of the animated comedy, Hulu likes to keep consistent release schedules for its biggest productions. Fans waited more than a decade for Hank and his family to return to television. Hulu won't wait a long time before providing these passionate fans with concrete updates.

Only Murders in the Building is a mystery comedy produced by Hulu. Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin star in the program that has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards. Hulu has managed to produce new episodes of the series every year. The first season of Only Murders premiered in 2021, with the fifth installment of the show making its way to the streaming platform in the fall of 2025.