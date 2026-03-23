We Hate to Say It, But the Fan Complaints About Season 2 of 'Paradise' Are Totally Valid Season 2 of 'Paradise' yo-yos between brilliant and ridiculous so quickly that we’re getting whiplash! By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 23 2026, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Paradise. Season 1 of Hulu’s original series Paradise was nothing short of a masterpiece, which raised the stakes high for Season 2. Unfortunately, the show isn’t totally hitting its mark. While still being highly entertaining and well-liked, fans can’t help but notice that the scriptwriters are asking viewers to suspend their disbelief more than most TV shows would dare request.

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Sure, most shows’ fans can play along with some quirky artistic choices here and there, but Season 2 of Paradise yo-yos between brilliant and ridiculous so quickly that we’re getting whiplash! The same writers who came up with the genius breath mint plot twist are also the people who have a character know how to deliver a baby but not know that pregnant women shouldn’t ride horses! It’s that type of laziness that’s fueling fan complaints, and honestly, the disappointment is valid.

Source: Hulu

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‘Paradise’ fans are airing their complaints about Season 2’s plot holes.

Fans are taking to the internet with their grievances about Paradise’s array of plot holes. One person pointed out that Dr. Gabriela Torabi, who is an otherwise intelligent character, decided to confront Jane Driscoll. The Facebook post reads, “As a psychologist, why are you telling an ASSASSIN your plans?”

A Reddit user asked an obvious question about the post-apocalyptic world outside the bunker: “How are the plants and animals still alive???” Meanwhile, another Reddit post lamented the fact that Xavier Collins read Gary like a book immediately upon meeting him, but he couldn’t figure Jane out despite knowing her for a long time. “It's great that Xavier is incredibly good at spotting threats, except when they're super obvious, apparently.”

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The list of plot holes just keeps piling up.

Source: Hulu

As the series progresses, we learn that Xavier met his wife, Teri Collins, at a medical facility. What kind of medical facility rooms two strangers of different genders together? In real life, only those with an extreme shortage of beds. In Paradise, apparently, all hospitals are eager to get sued. On that note, neither Xavier nor Teri ever has a single visitor. Call us crazy, but if our friend or family member had gone blind, we’d show up to help!

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Fans also noticed that, upon promising to get Annie’s baby to the father, Xavier decides the best way to do that is to bring the baby to Link. Although the family who helped with the birth offered to care for the infant, Xavier didn’t consider the option of leaving the newborn with them and then going to get Baby Daddy and bringing him to the child. The characters did reiterate throughout the episode that babies are built to survive — they seemed extremely determined to test that theory.

Source: Hulu

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Fans are airing their frustrations.

It seems Season 2 of this beloved show has missed the mark, as fans can’t help but express their disappointment. As X (formerly Twitter) lights up with comments such as, “Maybe it's just me, but Season 2 of Paradise is not that good,” and posts that say, “This season has had one out of four good episodes,” it seems the series is flailing.