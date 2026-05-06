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Manchester United Fans Are Concerned — What Happened to Sir Alex Ferguson?

Back in 2018, the team manager suffered a brain hemorrhage, which forced him to have emergency surgery.

Lea Vatenmakher - Author
By

Published May 6 2026, 6:42 p.m. ET

What Happened to Sir Alex Ferguson, and Why Are Fans Worried?
Source: MEGA

Known for managing the beloved soccer (or, as they call it — football) team Manchester United, for nearly three decades, Sir Alex Ferguson is a highly regarded celebrity in the UK.

However, a recent incident has fans expressing concern for the admired sportsman.

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Although retired, Alex is a staple at Manchester United games. It was at the Manchester United vs. Liverpool match that the former team manager was rushed away, leaving fans to wonder what had happened to him.

Sir Alex Ferguson
Source: MEGA
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What happened to Sir Alex Ferguson?

Alex was transported to the hospital just before the game began, as the 84-year-old wasn't feeling well. As of the time of writing, Alex has not shared exactly what feeling "unwell" entails or what diagnosis he received.

It's worth noting that Alex seemed to be fine shortly before the incident, indicating that whatever ailment he had was rather sudden. In fact, famed cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra posted a photo with Alex just before kick-off.

Both men were all smiles in the picture and appeared to be fine.

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Source: X / @DrAseemMalhotra

Unfortunately for Aseem, that photo is now going viral as possibly the last picture Alex posed for prior to being hospitalized.

Comments on the post include (hopefully) tongue-in-cheek theories such as, "WHAT DID YOU DO TO HIM??!!" Another person more reasonably shared, "He was lucky to have a top cardiologist with him!" Meanwhile, a third advised, "Ended up in hospital within hours. ... Might want to delete this."

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Although Alex didn't get to witness the game, Manchester United enjoyed a 3-2 win. The team's current head coach, Michael Carrick, mentioned Alex while speaking to the press about the victory.

Per BBC, Michael shared that he wished Alex "all the best" and hoped that news of the win would give him "a good boost."

Sir Alex Ferguson
Source: MEGA
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There is a recent update about Alex's health.

Although Alex himself has not yet spoken to the public, many reports claim that he's doing "okay" and will return to the limelight soon. Most outlets report that this news comes from a source close to the situation.

That said, Michael has told numerous members of the press that he has not been given any updates.

This isn't Alex's first health scare.

Sadly, this isn't the first time Alex's health has suffered. Back in 2018, the team manager suffered a brain hemorrhage, which forced him to have emergency surgery. Luckily, he was back at Manchester United games as early as the following September.

Interestingly, that last health issue also took place in May, making the Spring month an unlucky one for Alex.

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Sir Alex Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Fans share their well wishes with the beloved celebrity.

Alex's fans have taken to social media to wish the sportsman well. One Reddit thread included sentiments such as, "Wishing the Boss a full and fast recovery. Hope everything is alright!"

Another person shared, "Hoping it's nothing serious and that he gets well soon." Meanwhile, a third commenter kept in the spirit of sports rivalries with, "Liverpool makes me sick too." We're wishing Sir Alex a speedy and full recovery!

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