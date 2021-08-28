Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Juventus for His Old Team Manchester United

In a case of everything old being new again, Cristiano Ronaldo will play his next match with Manchester United, having signed a new deal with the same English football club that made him a superstar early in his career.

According to ESPN, the new deal is worth €15 million ($17.7 million USD) with the potential of €8 million ($9.4 million USD) in add-ons.

Cristiano is returning to United after three years with Italy’s Juventus and nine years with Spain’s Real Madrid before that.