Connecticut Sun Star Tina Charles Has Decided to Retire From the WNBA After 14 Seasons "Through it all, I learned how to show up." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 5 2026, 8:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tina31charles

The 2010 AP Player of the Year, a two-time UConn Huskies championship winner, and the WNBA all-time rebounder, these are some of the many feats the incomparable Tina Charles has achieved. Over the years, Tina has made a lasting impact on the league and has influenced today's and tomorrow’s WNBA stars.

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As of today, Tina is the league’s No. 2 all-time scorer, behind Diana Taurasi. Additionally, she has earned 8,396 points in the regular season and 4,262 rebounds. And while fans have been excited to see Tina enter her 15th season, she has just shared some news.

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Why did Tina Charles retire?

It looks like Tina felt that it was time to move on. In a May 5, 2026, X post, Tina, who spent her last season with the Connecticut Sum, revealed in a lengthy statement that her “impact was being called in a new direction.”

“Today, I officially announce my retirement from basketball,” she wrote. “Fifteen years at the professional level and a lifetime of love for this game," Charles wrote in her post. "I've experienced the highest highs and the lowest lows, and I'm thankful for all of it. Through it all, I learned how to show up. When doubt got loud and narratives were written about me, I kept showing up. That's the New Yorker in me, where resilience is built, not talked about."

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It was all a dream.. pic.twitter.com/YtComVxYYN — Tina Charles (@tinacharles31) May 5, 2026

She continued: "At some point, you have to edit your life. Not everything and not everyone is meant for the whole journey. Growth requires honesty, and for me, that meant recognizing when my impact was being called in a new direction. That's not failure, that's clarity. I'm at peace with this decision, aligned with what I'm being called to do next, making space for someone else to step in and grow the way I once did."

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The eight-time All-Star concluded her announcement by saying that she’s looking forward to sharing her new journey with fans. “This game gave me everything, and I’ll miss it deeply,” Tina said. “But my mom always taught me, don’t stop at what you’ve done, keep going toward what you still see. And I still see so much. There are still dreams in my heart waiting to be lived, and I can’t wait to share that journey with you all.”

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Tina Charles has played for numerous teams in the WNBA.

After being the No.1 overall draft pick by the Connecticut Sun, Tina spent 2010-2013 with the team. During her first year, she was awarded WNBA Rookie of the Year.

In 2014, Tina was traded to the New York Liberty, where she competed for five years. In the end, she became the organization’s all-time leading scorer. In 2020, Tina was traded to the Washington Mystics and left after two seasons. She went on to have short stints with the Seattle Storm and the Atlanta Dream.

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