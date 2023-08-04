Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Diana Taurasi and Her Wife Went From Teammates to #Marriagegoals — Meet the WNBA Champ’s Family! Diana Taurasi made history as the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points. Here’s what we know about the Olympian’s wife, kids, and more! By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 4 2023, Published 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dianataurasi

In August 2023, Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi stamped her place in WNBA history. Nearly two decades after being a first-round draft pick into the WNBA in 2004, Diana became the first player in the league to reach 10,000 points. The honor has only been given to a few NBA players, including LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Kevin Durant.

Diana celebrated her historic milestone with those she loves, which includes her teammates, friends, and family. When she’s not on the court, the Glendale, Calif. native is just as dedicated to her role as a wife and mother. Let’s dive into Diana Taurasi’s married and family life!

Diana Taurasi is married to her former Mercury teammate, Penny Taylor.

They say you shouldn’t *expletive* where you work. However, the opposite seemed true for Diana, who met her current wife, former Australian WNBA player Penny Taylor. The couple met on their first day of training camp after being drafted to the Phoenix Mercury simultaneously. During their time together in the league, Diana and Penny competed against one another in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic games.

While on the same team, Diana and Penny were involved in other relationships. Penny was previously married to Brazilian volleyball player Rodrigo Rodrigues Gil from 2005 until 2008. However, after Penny retired from the WNBA in 2016, she and Diana began dating after years of being by each other’s side as teammates.

In May 2017, Penny and Diana tied the knot in Phoenix, Ariz. The ceremony included Diana wearing a white suit while Penny wore a strapless white gown. While reflecting on their wedding day, Diana told People that her and Penny’s special day was everything she could’ve wanted.

“It was the most amazing and beautiful day of our lives,” she shared with the outlet in 2017. “To be able to share our love with family and close friends meant the world to us.”

Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor have two children together.

Soon after marrying in Phoenix, Diana, and Penny began expanding their family. On March 1, 2018, the couple welcomed their first child — Leo Michael Taurasi-Taylor. Despite Penny previously being married, Leo made her and Diana a first-time mom. Penny, who started working as the Phoenix Mercury’s director of player development after retiring, was the one who carried Leo.

Three years after welcoming their firstborn into the world, Penny became pregnant with her and Diana’s second child. In October 2021, during Diana’s Game 5 of their semifinal series, Penny went into labor, causing Diana to rush to Phoenix after her game to help her wife deliver their baby. "Hold it in, babe," Diana joked in a post-game interview with ESPN ahead of Penny’s delivery.

On Oct. 9, 2021, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Isla Taurasi-Taylor. And while Diana and Penny are proud parents to both Leo and Isla, the couple rarely show their children on social media.

Diana’s Instagram account only includes photos of her, Penny, and Leo posing, taking snapshots in Isla’s nursery before her birth. Penny may post the couple’s kids more frequently, but the former WNBA star’s Instagram is set to private, so there’s no way to know for sure.

Diana Taurasi’s net worth proves she’s fully equipped to care for her family.

In addition to seemingly having an idyllic home life, Diana thrives professionally. The WNBA vet has a reported net worth of $3.5 million and is reportedly the highest-earning player in the league.