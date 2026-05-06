Former New England Patriots Star Stefon Diggs Has Been Found Not Guilty in Assault Case "Professional athletes have a target on their back." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 6 2026, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs is no stranger to the headlines. Over the years, the 32-year-old has been the subject of significant criticism for his extracurricular activities. The athlete is not only the father of six children with six different women, but rumors have also run rampant about him allegedly sexually assaulting influencer Christopher Blake Griffith.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, with accusations about his character and morality, it was only a matter of time before things took a legal route. And with rumors of Stefon not having sexual discipline, it appears that there was some truth to some of the talk — at least enough to get the attention of law enforcement.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Stefon Diggs in court?

According to Court TV, Stefon was in court for two days, starting Monday, May 4, to face charges of misdemeanor assault and battery and a felony strangulation/suffocation charge. These charges stem from a Decmber 2025 incident with his former live-in chef, Jamila Adams.

Per NFL, things took a violent turn after Jamila testified that Stefon choked and slapped her due to a pay dispute. Interestingly, The Shade Room revealed that she also shared that the dispute was linked to their sexual relationship and her allegedly sharing private information about the player, leading her to be excluded from a Miami trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamila initially started working for Stefon in early 2025 to help him with his recovery, earning $ 2,000 per week. She lived in his Massachusetts home from July to December. The news also took a turn as Jamila made allegations that she was contacted by women connected to Stefon — which some social media users believed to be Cardi B — in an effort to persuade her to drop the charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Stefon Diggs going to jail?

He will not be going to jail. After the two-day trial, he was found not guilty on all charges. "We have taken these allegations seriously from day one, and that's exactly why we were eager for the facts to come to light through the legal process," Mitch Schuster of Meister, Seelig & Schuster said in a statement to ESPN.

"Professional athletes have a target on their back. When someone sees a uniform and a contract, they see leverage; they see a settlement. And they're counting on that pressure in the court of public opinion to drive a default decision to settle regardless of the facts of the matter.”

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "The evidence has shown what we've maintained from day one: Mr. Diggs was wrongly accused, and this case represents exactly the kind of opportunistic targeting that players can face the moment they step off the field." Before the start of Stefon’s trial, he was released from the Patriots. And while he was found not guilty in this trial, social media users believe that it has the potential to ruin any chance of him being signed to a different team.