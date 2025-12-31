Stefon Diggs and Trevon Digs Have Both Made Headlines — Are They Related? Stefon Diggs made the news just hours before Trevon; is this a family tradition? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 31 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When you're a star NFL player, all eyes are on you. When you share a last name with another star player, it's natural for those eyes to wonder if you're related. There are a surprising number of NFL players who share the same last name but are not related.

With both Trevon Diggs and Stefon Diggs making headlines in 2025, it's natural to wonder if the football players are related. Here's what we know about their familial ties and the headlines they made in 2025.

Are Trevon Diggs and Stefon Diggs related?

Trevon has long played for the Dallas Cowboys, and Stefon is well known as a Buffalo Bills player, later signing with the Patriots. So, the two certainly don't share geographical ties. But do they share family ties? Yes, Stefon and Trevon are related. In fact, they are brothers.

According to Pro Football Network, Stefon is the older brother, arriving to the NFL first. But by the time younger brother Trevon came around to the draft, three years later, the NFL was likely salivating at the chance to draft another Diggs brother. Not least of which because Stefon led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in the 2020 season, the year before Trevon entered the draft.

Although they have significantly different career paths, the two share one thing in common: uncommon skill on the gridiron. They also share the unfortunate reality of making major headlines in 2025 for all the wrong reasons, although for vastly different events.

Stefon Diggs and Trevon made headlines in 2025.

In December 2025, news broke that Stefon was arrested for an incident that is alleged to have occurred on Dec. 2, 2025. In this incident, Stefon allegedly strangled and slapped his personal chef until she began blacking out, the New York Post reports. Stefon denied the allegations.

And as the NFL player is in the middle of a three-year contract with the Patriots worth $69 million, the team weighed in to say, "We support Stefon" (excerpt via New York Post). According to the outlet, Stefon's lawyers are brushing the allegations off as "little more than a dispute over money."

Yet that wasn't the end of headlines for the Diggs family in December 2025. On Dec. 30, 2025, news broke that Trevon was being released by the Cowboys in the middle of a five-year $97 million contract, according to the New York Post. The choice to release Trevon came just hours after news broke about Stefon's arrest, making fans suspicious that the two incidents were related.