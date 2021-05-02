Soup and Sandwich's Placing in the Kentucky Derby Has Horse Racing Fans Worried

Unfortunately, the horse was indeed injured during the races: Soup and Sandwich had a displaced soft palate during the race.

"I see it happen a lot of times with horses making their first or second start," Mark told Horse Racing Nation on May 2. "They get just so excited that their soft palate comes up and it goes over the top of the epiglottis. And then as soon as you kind of let them catch their air for a second it'll fix itself and they're fine."