Sour Patch Kids Trolled Us All With a Passive Aggressive Rebrand-Turned-April Fools Prank The candy company told its customers, "We're not sour at ALL anymore...Effective immediately." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 1 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sourpatchkids

If you thought the worst thing that could happen to Sour Patch Kids was them sticking to your teeth, think again. The beloved candy brand is reportedly done with its signature sour coating, leaving fans with Just Patch Kids. Yep, you read that right. First, they were sour, then they were sweet… and now, they’re just there?

Social media is already in shambles over the potential change, with many wondering: Who actually wanted this? Some are even questioning if it’s an elaborate prank. Either way, one thing is clear—fans are not having it. So, have we seen the last of Sour Patch Kids as we knew it? Here's what to know.

What happened to Sour Patch Kids?

In March 2025, Sour Patch Kids announced the change to Just Patch Kids via X (formerly Twitter). The stern message explained that the company was tired of not being deemed "sour enough" by the masses.

"We've heard enough. We've had enough," the company wrote under a post warning fans to KEEP YOUR COMMENTS. "'You're Not Sour Enough.' Well, guess what? We're not sour at ALL anymore...Effective immediately." "While this may seem sudden, our decision is final," they added. "You don't appreciate our sour, so we're taking it back."

KEEP YOUR COMMENTS pic.twitter.com/6SyVXGbEuE — Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) March 27, 2025

Just Patch Kids had a mini meltdown on X following its new name.

While "Just Patch" seemed adamant in its decision to be a new brand, it was seemingly hard for the company to let go of it. Since announcing the shift, the brand had a few crash-out moments on X, writing posts suggesting everything wasn't OK, including, "day 1 no sour. I am not losing it. I'm doing great." "The pain is constant but the sour is not," and another gem, "ur not sour." I'm not well either."

The X posts from Just Patch concerned some fans, while others decided to troll the "new" company's vulnerability. "Quit being so salty, and go back to being sour," one X user suggested. "Don’t listen to what people say on the internet and get your sour back," another said.

i am breaking down — Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) March 31, 2025

It was all a lie! Sour Patch changed its name on April Fools.

While Sour Patch, er, Just Patch has said it is only moving forward and has no interest in returning to its sour glory, many fans clocked the timing of the grand gesture. The candy's team announced the name change days before April 1, aka April Fools Day.