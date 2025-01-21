'South Beach Tow' Has Been Off the Air for Many Years — Here's What Happened 'South Beach Tow' has been off the air since December 2014. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 21 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: truTV

On July 20, 2011, South Beach Tow premiered and offered television lovers a unique twist on reality TV. While billed as a reality show, it featured actors performing reenactments of the everyday operations of Tremont Towing, a family-owned business in Miami Beach. In the fourth season, the show introduced South Beach Towing, a new company founded by the Tremont team in Gladeview, Fla.

The series ran for four seasons, with the final episode airing on Dec. 3, 2014. It ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering what happened next. Even more than a decade later, viewers are still curious about the fate of South Beach Tow. Here's what you need to know.

Source: truTV

What happened to 'South Beach Tow'?

It's been a little over 10 years, and if you're still holding out hope for new episodes of South Beach Tow, it might be time to let go. The final episode, which aired on Dec. 3, 2014, left viewers on a massive cliffhanger. A bonus episode titled "Bernice's Top 20" aired a week later on December 10, wrapping up the series for good.

Following that, South Beach Tow seemed to fade into oblivion and was widely presumed canceled. While truTV never officially confirmed the show's cancellation, it was quietly removed from the network's programming lineup, leading many to assume that it was no longer in production. Unfortunately, after all these years, we'll likely never get an official explanation for why the show wasn't picked up for more seasons.

Ben on south beach tow was classic 😂😂😂 @BenDaDonnn pic.twitter.com/QY9l67oQum — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 19, 2024

Despite its abrupt conclusion, South Beach Tow was a major hit for truTV, especially during its early years. According to an August 2011 press release, the first season was a standout performer for the network, pulling in an impressive 1.6 million viewers.

The show continued to build its audience, with the August 17 episode surpassing the series premiere by 7 percent in key demographics, including adults 18-49 and men in the same age range. The series also showed significant growth in its time slot, delivering double-digit increases compared to the same Wednesday night the previous year.

'South Beach Tow' still maintains a strong following to this day.

Given the show's strong performance, its sudden cancellation still baffles many fans. In fact, a Reddit user on the "Forgotten TV" subreddit revisited the show's end in August 2024, writing, "I never understood why they canceled it. It just ended on a cliffhanger."

In the "The 10th Dentist" subreddit, other fans expressed their love for the series, with one commenter saying it's "great television, even if it's fake." The OP admitted, "I used to hate the show ... Now I can't get enough of it. The characters are awesome... Then there's all the over-the-top bulls--t that would only be tolerated in a trashy reality TV show."

I Love Me Some “Bernice” LMFAO pic.twitter.com/9eHiUhePzJ — KenKen (@KensBestLyfe) January 11, 2025

"That show was never boring hahaha," one Reddit user said in the comment section, while another called it the "funniest show of all time."