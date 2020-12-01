Don’t Rule out Another Steve Appearance on ‘Shameless’

At the end of the Showtime comedy’s third season, Steve-slash-Jimmy is forced onto a boat belonging to his Brazilian wife’s drug lord father. He was supposed to be gunned to death in that episode, but his life was spared by a production issue: The filming permit for the dock expired before the Shameless crew could film Jimmy’s demise.

“But actually now it’s kind of cool because we don’t have to have him die that way,” John told reporters at the time, per TV Guide . “We’ve been talking about having the recaps every week [next season] have a different way that he died.”

John added, “We were trying to think up ways to make certain that he was no longer with us. We wanted to do a little tag where we were at a polo match and the Brazilians would go get their mallets and drop down his head.”