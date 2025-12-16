Former University of South Carolina Football Star Steve Taneyhill Has Died — What Happened? "A true Gamecock legend. Rest in peace, Steve." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 16 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@coacht18

After University of South Carolina football star Steve Taneyhill graduated and moved on, the school didn't. Well, not entirely, anyway. He was considered a Gamecocks legend for years after he left the school and entered the real world. So when the news of his death hit current and former students and faculty, many wanted to know what happened to Steve Taneyhill.

He attended the University of South Carolina from 1992 to 1995, decades before his unexpected death at age 52. During his time as quarterback, Steve broke records and left his mark on the team. He went on to have a career in coaching high school football and also in business. But what was the cause of his death, and have any details been released?

What happened to Steve Taneyhill?

On Dec. 15, 2025, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department shared a statement about Steve's death on its website. Per the notice, funeral arrangements were, at the time, "pending," and no other details were given. Steve was considered a memorable player, but also someone who left an impact on his community. In the years following Steve's graduation from the University of South Carolina, he coached high school football and operated a local business.

As the football coach at Chesterfield High School, he took the team to the South Carolina State Championship three seasons in a row. Steve also coached at Union High School for four seasons, according to the Athletics Department at the University of South Carolina. Per ESPN, Steve was signed as a free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1997, after he graduated. However, he never played in the NFL.

Gamecock Nation mourns the loss of Steve Taneyhill, a pillar of Gamecock history. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. Rest in peace, Steve.



— South Carolina Gamecocks (@GamecocksOnline) December 15, 2025

Steve was also a devoted dad.

At least one of his sons followed in his footsteps in football and was even given Steve's number on his middle school team. In October 2024, Steve’s wife posted a photo of him and their son on Instagram with the caption, "First middle school football game for the new #18. MVP 28-Dutch Fork Middle 18."

During his time as quarterback for the Gamecocks, Steve held multiple records at the university. He was known for his winning touchdown passes. And, in 2006, Steve was inducted into the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame.

Was Steve Taneyhill's cause of death released?

WYFF News 4 in Greenville, S.C., reported that Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed Steve's death. He did not share an official cause of death. However, he did say, per the outlet, that it was related to a hospice stay. Following his death, Steve's wife, Tabitha Taneyhill, shared a statement with Fox Carolina about her husband's death and also his apparent battle with cancer.