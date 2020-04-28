What Happened to Sue, the Auto Upholsterer on ‘Fast N’ Loud’?By Abi Travis
The Discovery Channel show Fast N’ Loud features quite the eccentric cast of characters. From Gas Monkey Garage founders Richard Rawlings and Aaron Kaufman to the many Monkeys they employ (most of whom have very impressive beards), the amazing vehicle transformations sometimes take a backseat to the idiosyncratic crew responsible for them.
One of the most entertaining people to watch on the show is Yu-Lan Haiso Martin aka Sue. But fans of the show have noticed that Sue hasn’t been around much in recent seasons. What happened to Sue, the Gas Monkeys’ favorite auto upholsterer?
What Happened to Sue from the Gas Monkey Garage show ‘Fast N’ Loud’?
Whenever Sue is involved with a Gas Monkey Garage project, you know it’s going to be a good episode. Anyone who starts a conversation with Richard Rawlings by calling him an “a-- monkey” and asking why he always brings her junk is sure to provide plenty of laughs.
Sue was not an employee of Gas Monkey Garage. She actually owns her own business, ASM Auto Upholstery, which she started back in 1990. She and her friend reupholstered her husband’s 1968 Gran Torino in her garage and ASM Auto Upholstery was born.
Whereas Sue was a staple in earlier seasons of Fast N’ Loud, she hasn’t been seen on the series for the past few years. Presumably, Richard found someone else whose upholstery work (or pricing) he preferred, and has been relying on them rather than Sue for recent seasons of the show.
Sue still gets plenty of auto upholstery business, though.
A quick scroll through ASM Auto Upholstery’s social media accounts shows that Sue’s business definitely hasn’t slowed down despite the lack of projects from Richard and his Gas Monkeys.
According to the ASM Auto Upholstery website, Sue and her crew accept restoration shipments from all over the country, so they’re definitely keeping busy. As much as we miss Sue (and her incredible sense of humor) on Fast N’ Loud, we’re happy that business is booming.
Sue’s business relationship with the Gas Monkeys first started due to a coincidence.
When the auto upholstery site The Hog Ring interviewed Sue back in 2013, they asked how she and the Gas Monkey guys first started working together. “Richard’s shop was down the street when he came by and saw our quality work and decided to use us,” Sue said. “That was 12 years ago and we’ve had a business relationship since.”
Just think — if Gas Monkey Garage had been located anywhere else, we may never have met Sue! What a tragedy that would have been. Even if their business relationship started out as one of convenience, it’s obvious that Richard and Sue have grown and nurtured a real friendship in the years since they first met. Sue even posted a photo of her and Richard on Instagram recently to wish Richard a happy birthday:
Here’s wishing Sue all the best as she continues her excellent auto upholstery work. We may miss her on the show, but at least we can be glad she doesn’t have to deal with annoying “a** monkeys” bringing her junk anymore!
Fast N' Loud airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.