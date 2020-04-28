What Happened to Sue, the Auto Upholsterer on ‘Fast N’ Loud’?

A quick scroll through ASM Auto Upholstery’s social media accounts shows that Sue’s business definitely hasn’t slowed down despite the lack of projects from Richard and his Gas Monkeys.

According to the ASM Auto Upholstery website, Sue and her crew accept restoration shipments from all over the country, so they’re definitely keeping busy. As much as we miss Sue (and her incredible sense of humor) on Fast N’ Loud, we’re happy that business is booming.