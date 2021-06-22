Summer Wells Was First Reported Missing a Week Ago — What Happened to Her?

Summer's father, Don Wells, said that Summer was last seen on the family property on Ben Hill Road, Beech Creek, Hawkins County, Tenn. As Don explained , she was helping her mother and grandmother plant flowers before telling her brothers that she wanted to play with her toys in the basement.

But her mother, Candus, couldn't find her when she went back inside. It's understood that she called 911 to report her as missing soon afterward. Don started looking for his daughter when he got back from work.

"When I got home, I drove to the bottom of the property and I realized that all my neighbors and stuff were combing the woods looking for her, and I realized right then and there that she was not there," Don told Kingsport Times-News, as per The Charlotte Observer. "I knew right then and there that she was gone — because she would never leave there on her own. Somebody had taken her."

MORE: Here are additional photos of Summer Wells, who is missing from Hawkins County. She was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening. Spot her? Call the @HawkinsCountySO at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/BOR5GhrUAM

Don's comments led some people to suspect that Summer may have been abducted.

"Our law enforcement is a joke. This little girl has been missing for 7 days. No one has been interrogated. But abduction hasn't been ruled out," tweeted @msdrama0119.

It's understood that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is yet to rule out abduction.