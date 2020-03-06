Sweets' Final Scene on 'Bones' Is Still One of the Saddest Moments in TV History

We later find out that the killer is a Navy SEAL named Kenneth Emory, who was acting on the orders of Glen Durant — aka the President of the Shadow Government. What makes Sweets’ murder all the more painful is that he was expecting a baby with forensic anthropologist Daisy.

Before taking his last breath, Sweets is able to tell Booth and Brennan, "The world is a lot better than you think it is." That’s ironic coming from a guy who was just fatally assaulted.