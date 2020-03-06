We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Sweets' Final Scene on 'Bones' Is Still One of the Saddest Moments in TV History

All 246 episodes of Bones, which originally aired on Fox from 2005 to 2017, are now on Hulu, but there’s one season premiere we may not be able to rewatch because it makes us far too emotional. Yes, we’re talking about the one with Dr. Lance Sweets.

What happened to Sweets on 'Bones'? (SPOILERS)

Our beloved Baby Boy Shrink meets a tragic end in Season 10, Episode 1 after he promises to keep an eye on Booth, who has just been released from prison. When he gets his hands on some crucial evidence for a case Booth and Brennan are working, an unknown assailant beats him to death in a parking garage.