Why Is ‘Bone Collector’ Co-Host Travis "T-Bone" Turner Having His Leg Amputated?By Toni Sutton
Feb. 8 2022, Published 10:30 p.m. ET
Since making its premiere in 2008, the reality series Michael Waddell's Bone Collector has reinvented the outdoor television genre to became one of Outdoor Channel's most popular hunting programs. According to OutdoorChannel.com, the show "documents the culture of the hunter; the brotherhood of sportsmen that have true passion for the game, the land, and the lifestyle."
The show's three hosts, Michael Waddell, Nick Mundt, and Travis "T-Bone" Turner, travel all across the world keeping viewers engaged with their dynamic personalities, jaw-dropping scenery, and of course enthralling, entertaining hunts.
Unfortunately, beloved co-host T-Bone recently made a shocking announcement to his fans that could potentially change everything.
'Bone Collector' co-host T-bone is having his leg amputated. What happened?
On Feb. 1, T-Bone shared an update with his fans on Facebook and Instagram, detailing a struggle he's been privately dealing with for the last several months. In the post, T-Bone revealed that he went to the hospital last July to treat an infected tick bite, and while he was there, asked the ER doctor about a knot on his right shin that was roughly the size of a grape.
At the time, the doctor told him it was most likely nothing but to keep an eye on it and alert his primary doctor if the knot got any bigger.
By mid-August, the knot had grown to the size of a golf ball. His primary doctor referred him to a general surgeon, and by the time of his appointment, the knot had grown even more, with two additional knots beside it. After examination, T-Bone later underwent an MRI, which showed numerous tumors that hadn't even yet become visible from the surface of the skin. By the time the largest tumor became the size of a tennis ball and was "busting through the skin and bleeding," they knew they needed to perform a biopsy.
Sadly, 10 days after the biopsy was performed, T-Bone received devasting news: He was diagnosed with fibrosarcoma, a rare form of extremely fast-growing malignant cancer. The reality star disclosed many other details, including that he's been undergoing two different types of aggressive chemotherapy.
T-Bone went on the say that, ultimately, the only way to get rid of the cancer is to surgically remove it. "It tends to move to the lungs next if not taken care of," he explained, adding that the tumors are "so large and intertwined in [his] leg muscles and bones" that it's impossible to remove all of the cancer by removing the tumors. The only option left is to have his leg amputated above the knee.
Though we don't know the exact date of his surgery, T-Bone revealed it would take place "next week," being the week of Feb. 6–12. We eagerly await any updates and can only hope that T-Bone is in good spirits. Until then, we'll take his advice and "think positive, smile, and [send] well wishes and prayers."