Why Is ‘Bone Collector’ Co-Host Travis "T-Bone" Turner Having His Leg Amputated?

T-Bone went on the say that, ultimately, the only way to get rid of the cancer is to surgically remove it. "It tends to move to the lungs next if not taken care of," he explained, adding that the tumors are "so large and intertwined in [his] leg muscles and bones" that it's impossible to remove all of the cancer by removing the tumors. The only option left is to have his leg amputated above the knee.

Though we don't know the exact date of his surgery, T-Bone revealed it would take place "next week," being the week of Feb. 6–12. We eagerly await any updates and can only hope that T-Bone is in good spirits. Until then, we'll take his advice and "think positive, smile, and [send] well wishes and prayers."