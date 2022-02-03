'Jersey Shore' Has Featured a Lot of Hookups Over the Years, but What Happened With Snooki and Vinny?

Fast-forward to the third season and the dynamic between the two evolved even further. After a night of hard partying and directly after another hookup, Snooki returns home to Vinny and asks him to cuddle. He rejects her advances, telling fans in a confessional during the episode, "I care about her too much to let her smash two nights."

Snooki later reveals that she has real feelings for Vinny, to which he responds and says that the duo should remain "just friends."