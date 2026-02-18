"My Life Is Ruined" — Tectone Speaks out After Losing Civil Case for Sexual Assault and Harassment Tectone said, "I'm a vibe rapist. My vibes are f--king terrible." By Risa Weber Published Feb. 18 2026, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Tectone

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

Texas YouTuber Tectone is facing a 10-year protective order after being accused of sexual assault, stalking, and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, Pinkchyu. The streamer, who talked about his father being accused of sexual assault and rape in 2007 and 2008, per Fandom, is now in legal trouble of his own.

After Tectone's court case details were revealed online, he broke his silence on the matter and defended his position. He downplayed the case result and later posted a long video about how he's grateful for the hardship in his life. Here's what happened.

Tectone received a 10-year protective order after losing his civil case.

The court found reasonable grounds to believe that Tectone committed sexual assault and stalking, according to a video posted by WestJett. He has to stay 200 yards away from Pinkchyu, delete photos and videos of her off his devices, and give up his firearms. He also has to pay $15,000 in legal fees.

Civil cases have a lower burden of proof than criminal cases, and do not require someone to be proven guilty "beyond a reasonable doubt." Instead, they require a "preponderance of the evidence," which basically means that they have to prove that it's more likely than not that a person did the things that they're accused of, per Justia.

During the seven-hour hearing on Jan. 23, 2026, Tectone's ex-partner, Pinkchyu, supported her testimony with text messages and audio recordings, according to The Times of India. The judge ruled in Pinkchyu's favor.

Tectone downplayed the fact that he lost his case, saying that it was "just a vibe check."

In a video, the streamer claimed that civil cases are not determined by proof but instead by "vibes." "The court decided that I'm a vibe rapist. My vibes are f--king terrible," he said. "I lost the vibe check. It's true," he said, admitting that he lost the case while belittling the significance of the ruling. He added that he didn't do a good job of defending himself.

When the streamer Mizkif called Tectone out on X for losing his court case, Tectone jumped to defend himself. In an X post, he said, "I wasn't convicted of a crime. I wasn't involved in a criminal proceeding. No I'm not going to f--king jail or facing any criminal punishment." He again argued that the civil hearing has a lower standard than a criminal case.

bro admitted to most of the things he's accused of. And he's trying to say that its "just a civil court case" to diminish the reality of what happened.



Mizkif responded to Tectone's post, saying that the YouTuber basically admitted to most of the things he's been accused of. "He's trying to say that it's 'just a civil court case' to diminish the reality of what happened," Mizkif wrote. Mizkif also claimed that Tectone's ex-wife had accusations against Tectone as well, but "he had her sign an NDA to shut her up."

Tectone posted a video titled "My Life Is Ruined" and called it the most beautiful video of his career.

Following the news of his court ruling and the back-and-forth with Mizkif, Tectone posted a video titled "My Life Is Ruined," which he spends trying to convince everyone that he's okay. In the video, he says that he doesn't understand why people feel bad for him. "Guys, I'm fine. Things are good. I don't need people to feel bad for me," he said. "What happened to me sucks, but the reality is a lot of men, and even some women, have gone through what I've gone through," He added.

Tectone positioned himself as almost a role model for other men by saying that people look up to great men because they struggle and are able to get through hardship. "The world is pain. Your existence is pain. And, to be honest, if it's not, I feel bad for you because pain builds character," he said. Let's not forget that Tectone was the one accused of assault here, not the other way around.