"I Was Always Nervous, Giggling the Nerves Off" — ThatMommyish Opens up About What's Going On

By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 8 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET

If you've been following TikTok influencer @thatmommyish, you likely know her for her signature content featuring her and her African husband plating meals and trying them together. However, starting in November 2024, her videos took a noticeable turn. She began using hashtags like #Single and #SingleMomLife while showcasing the meals she prepared for her four kids as a single mom.

In her recent posts, she appears noticeably out of breath and anxious — something many commenters have also picked up on. On Dec. 31, 2024, she uploaded a video with the text overlay: "Plate dinner with me as a newly single mom of four whose baby daddy is in prison." Between the videos and her demeanor, viewers have grown increasingly curious about what’s going on. Here’s a quick rundown of what Thatmommyish has shared about her life lately.

What happened to TikToker Thatmommyish?

Thatmommyish is currently going through a separation from her baby daddy, who is currently in prison. It’s unclear if they were legally married, so for now, we're going to assume the title of "baby daddy" for her former partner.

In a YouTube video shared on Dec. 30, 2024, she addressed her followers’ pressing questions, shedding light on why she is now single. Thatmommyish and her baby daddy were together for seven years, but she says the red flags started appearing within a month of dating, around the time she became pregnant with their first child. Despite noticing the warning signs, she admitted she felt confused, which is why they remained together for so long. Now, as they prepare to welcome their fifth child, she’s reflecting on the challenges of their time together.

Some of the red flags she shared included being "not allowed to have feelings." She explained, "Anytime I had feelings, there would be an argument. I couldn’t express myself at all ... I was blamed for that, and so I believed it was my fault. I thought I was insecure, I thought I was emotional, I thought I was sensitive." Essentially, expressing her emotions led to conflicts, an issue she says persisted throughout their entire duration of their relationship.

While Thatmommyish revealed that her baby daddy’s incarceration served as her "exit" from an unhappy relationship, she stopped short of confirming any allegations of domestic violence, despite some commenters speculating otherwise. However, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say she appeared fearful or uncertain during when they were both featured in videos together.

Who is Thatmommish's husband?

Thatmommyish shared that she met her baby daddy at work, and they "instantly" fell in love. Currently, the two are not speaking, as she decided to go "no-contact" to focus on "becoming healthy again."

As for support? "He is not supporting me at all," she admitted. Even if she pursued child support, she says there’s no realistic way for him to contribute. To make ends meet and move closer to her sister and brother-in-law — the only familial support she has — Thatmommyish has set up a GoFundMe.

While the exact details of her baby daddy’s identity remain unclear, some Reddit users believe they’ve pieced it together. User @IndependentHotel6395 claims his name is Lawrence C. Onyesonwu.

A quick Google search reveals that a man by this name, a former correctional officer, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for using inmates’ identities to execute an international fraud scheme. The charges date back to 2019, though his sentencing didn’t happen until October 2024. It’s important to note that there’s no confirmation that this man is the one featured in her videos.

Thatmommyish also finally admitted, "I was always nervous, giggling the nerves off."

If you were one of the hundreds of commenters on Thatmommyish's videos suggesting something seemed off or that her laugh felt just a little too nervous, you were spot on. In her Dec. 30 YouTube video, Thatmommyish admitted she was often nervous in her TikToks, and the laughs were her way of shaking off the anxiety.

She confessed that she had wanted to speak out on TikTok so many times before, especially when she'd skim the comments and see people gushing about how sweet her relationship seemed, often hashtagging her videos as "goals." But she now kindly asks, "Please don’t compare yourself to me. This is not love."