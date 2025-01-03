TikTok Couple Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez Share Why They Ended Their Romance Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez broke up because they had "a lot of different beliefs" and realized they just weren't right for each other. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 3 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gabbyygonz / @tylerbergantino

Just over six months after confirming their relationship, influencers Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez have parted ways. The couple, who went viral for their meet-cute in June 2024, shared the news of their breakup on TikTok on Jan. 2, 2025.

In their respective TikTok videos, Tyler and Gabby opened up about the split, sharing the reasons behind their decision to break up. Here's everything you need to know.

Why did Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez break up?

Just two days into 2025, we already have our first public breakup of the year: Tyler Bergantino and Gabby Gonzalez. As previously mentioned, the influencers have gone their separate ways after just over six months of dating.

In a TikTok video, Tyler revealed that he and Gabby broke up because they had "a lot of different beliefs." He added, "The distance — not only physically but where we were at in our life — I think just ended up being too much, [and] that's OK."

Tyler confessed that experiencing a breakup in the public eye is "new" for him and that it "amplifies everything," but he felt it was important to be transparent with their followers since they had "been involved from the very beginning in Miami." "You've cared for us and supported us," he said. "I know you all wanted us to work out, and so did I."

He also made it crystal clear that this wouldn't be a "toxic" social media breakup, urging fans not to pick sides: "I want y'all to know that," he emphasized. Tyler expressed that he genuinely wished Gabby "nothing but the best" and hoped she finds "everything that she's looking for."

Reflecting on their time together, Tyler shared, "The story we had was amazing [and] the stars aligned. I mean, everything falling into place as perfectly as it did, neither of us could take credit for that... That was one of those God things."

He ended the video with a hopeful message, asking followers to "keep us in your prayers" and reminding everyone that "there's still love out there." Tyler concluded, "Just because it didn't work out with her and I doesn't mean those random encounters that lead to a spark and lead to love don't exist. Love is real."

Gabby also shared her own video on TikTok, where she explained that Tyler is simply "not my person and I'm not his." She added, "I wish him nothing but the best. ... Love still exists, love is everywhere. Everything is going to be OK." She spoke about the genuine connection she and Tyler shared, recalling how they started talking in May 2024 and "liked each other instantly." However, Gabby made it clear that their breakup was real and emotional.