According to Kristin Cavallari, Her Relationship With Morgan Wallen Was Brief but Glorious

Who would have thought that a full 20 years after Laguna Beach first aired, we would still be hearing from one of its stars? Kristin Cavallari has survived her fair share of controversies. Some were a bit wackier than others, such as her suggestion that Kanye West was replaced by a clone. Others were a bit more serious, like her refusal to wear sunscreen and subsequent promotion of that choice.

And then there is Kristin's dating history, which includes her ex-husband NFL player Jay Cutler, Brody Jenner of the semi-Kardashian fame, comic Jeff Dye, and one of country music's bad boys. No, we are not talking about any Outlaw Country singers. We are referring to Morgan Wallen who has been boots-deep in many controversies himself. Here's what we know about their relationship.

Kristin Cavallari and Morgan Wallen's relationship was purely physical.

Kristin guested on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast where she shared some life lessons she has learned in her 37 years. In a clip from the episode, Bunnie asked about the cheating rumors that swirled around Jay and Kristin's friend Kelly Henderson. The reality television star was quite diplomatic about the whole thing. Kristin never believed her friend was sleeping with her then-husband. What she didn't care for was how Kelly was capitalizing on the gossip. This ultimately destroyed the friendship.

What bothered Kristin more than anything was Kelly's lack of accountability. "That's actually like a huge thing for me ... is accountability is so f--king huge and it's really hard for a lot of people." Speaking of being honest with one's self, Bunnie made her way over to Kristin's post-divorce life and asked about dating. Kristin happily admitted to "dating up a storm," which included Morgan Wallen.

Laughing, Kristin described Morgan as a good guy with a big heart. When Bunnie said he was a player, the Laguna Beach star couldn't agree fast enough. "He's been with every woman on the planet," shared Kristin. She did not reveal when this supposed relationship happened but did say he was a real gentleman on their first date. He picked the restaurant, came to Kristin's house, and met her children who were pretty excited. Their dinner was in a private room and when all was said and done, he dropped her back home.

The only thing they shared on that date was a sweet kiss in the rain. After that, they went out a few more times but it wasn't as great as the first time. "I will say, that was up and down too," explained Kristin. "It was a lot." Bunnie was curious about Morgan's romantic side, but immediately switched to his physical prowess. "I've heard he's great in bed," said Bunnie. It was one rumor she was happy to confirm.