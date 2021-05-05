Here's Why Fans Think the 'Giant Bombcast' Is Ending

Here's Why Fans Think the 'Giant Bombcast' Is EndingBy Pretty Honore
May. 4 2021, Published 10:07 p.m. ET
After being fired from his job at GameSpot, Jeff Gerstmann and his former co-worker founded Giant Bomb, which has become a staple in the video game community over the last decade.
Although company co-founder Ryan Davis died in 2013, the company has consistently grown in popularity. But recent reports suggest that there’s trouble behind the scenes of Giant Bomb’s most popular segment, the Giant Bombcast. So, what happened to the Giant Bombcast?
So, what happened to the 'Giant Bombcast'?
On May 4, Alex Navarro, Brad Shoemaker, and Vinny Caravella announced their exit from Giant Bomb, and fans are wondering what went wrong. While the content creators did not detail their reasons for leaving the show, the former Giant Bomb staff members took to Twitter to say their final goodbyes.
Alex, who has worked as Giant Bomb’s senior editor since 2010, wrote on Twitter, “In case you didn't happen to tune into this week's Bombcast, I should probably say publicly that I have given my notice, and this Friday will be my last day @giantbomb. It's been an incredible 10 years, but I made the difficult decision that it was time to move on.”
The same day, Giant Bomb’s director of production, Vincent "Vinny" Caravella, and senior editor Brian Shoemaker, who are two of the company’s longest-standing employees, also announced that Friday would be their last day with the company. While Brian and Vinny both thanked the company for the opportunity, they both insisted that it was time to move on.
Brad Shoemaker, who was one of three of the original hosts of the Giant Bombcast wrote, “Today was my last episode of the Giant Bombcast. Friday is my last day with the company. After spending a third of my life helping to build this thing, it's tough to make my fingers even type that out. (Seriously, what?)”
Alex, Brian, and Vinny’s recent announcement made fans curious to know what prompted their sudden exits. Their departures came shortly after Dan Ryckert, Abby Russell, and Ben Pack announced that they were leaving the company with little-to-no context.
Although Giant Bomb has undergone some major changes over the last few years, it seems like company co-founder Jeff Gerstmann isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
On Twitter, he addressed the news and promised to give fans more insight into what’s next for the Giant Bombcast in the near future. Jeff wrote, “We'll have some stuff to say about where Giant Bomb goes from here a little later this week or next. Kind of a lot going on over here right now!”
Who owns 'Giant Bomb' now?
Last September, ViacomCBS, which acquired the company in 2012, sold CNET and several other sites (including Giant Bomb) to Red Ventures marketing firm for $500 million. Months later, Giant Bomb content creator Abby Russell announced her exit from the platform. Ben Pack, Alex Navarro, Vinny Caravella, and Brad Shoemaker’s announcements followed shortly after.
In light of Vinny, Alex, and Brad’s announcement, Abby wrote on Twitter, “Forever grateful for my time there! And excited for Vinny, Alex, and Brad to move on to the next chapter of their lives.”