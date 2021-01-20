Here's the Real Reason Why The New Radicals Broke Up

The frontman of The New Radicals, Gregg Alexander, decided it was time for the band to break up after one album because he essentially figured they'd never come out with another hit as good as "You Get What You Give." He actually released a Press Release about it that stated he would be focusing on other projects. It was also clear that Gregg didn't feel like being a pop star — it was tiring, and the lifestyle wasn't for him. So, the band stopped performing.

He went on, writing, "I'm going to be turning thirty next year, and realize that the fatigue of traveling & getting three hours sleep in a different hotel every night to do boring 'hanging and schmoozing' with radio and retail people, is definitely not for me ... now I can do what I do best."

Gregg literally said The New Radicals was a one-hit wonder band: "Over the last several months, I'd lost interest in fronting a 'One Hit Wonder' to the point that I was wearing a hat while performing so that people wouldn't see my lack of enthusiasm."

But Gregg has performed "You Get What You Give" here and there, like at the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival in 2015. But the band seemingly never got back together for any other events...until now.