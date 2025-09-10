A Woman Known as "Phillies Karen" Caused Some Drama During a Recent Marlins Game The woman in question has not yet been successfully identified. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 10 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: X/@JomboyMedia

Sports fans aren't necessarily known for their exemplary behavior during games. They serve alcohol at the games, after all, and that can lead to some poor decisions. Even by those standards, though, the woman who has come to be known as "Phillies Karen" did something that many fans were stunned by.

Article continues below advertisement

All of this occurred not in Philadelphia, but at an away game the Phillies were playing against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 5. Here's what we know about the incident, and why so many Phillies fans are still talking about it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to "Phillies Karen"? And why is everyone so agog?

It all started when Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run into the left field stands, leading to what seemed like a relatively normal skirmish to see which fan would come up with the ball. Emerging from that battle was a man in a Phillies shirt who took the ball and brought it back to his family about 10 seats down the row. So far, so normal, at least in the world of a professional baseball game.

What happened next, though, was genuinely surprising. A white-haired woman in a Phillies hoodie walked down the row and grabbed the dad by the shoulder and started pointing at the ball, apparently insisting that it was rightfully hers. The dad appeared to argue with her briefly before relenting, grabbing the ball from his son, and handing it to the woman, who was clearly furious. She then returned to her seat with the ball, apparently triumphant.

Article continues below advertisement

Phillies TV announcer Ruben Amaro called further attention to the incident, though, and seemed to be genuinely stunned that the woman felt entitled to the ball. "What is her problem?” he wondered aloud after seeing her take the ball, according to phillyburbs.com. The incident naturally went viral on social media, and people almost immediately began wondering who the woman was.

A Phillies fan retrieves a home run ball for his son and this woman is furious she did not get the ball pic.twitter.com/kDMMJrw2R5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 6, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

People online are trying to determine "Phillies Karen's" identity.

Now that the video has gone viral, many are naturally wondering who this woman is and why she felt so entitled to that ball. While sleuths on the internet have attempted to identify her, it's unclear whether anyone has definitively landed on the right answer. What's more, while her actions might have been pretty rude, that doesn't necessarily mean that she deserves to be doxxed.

In fact, several people have been incorrectly identified, leading to outrage falling on people who don't deserve it. Perhaps the best course of action is to let it go, recognizing that her behavior wasn't appropriate. There are bigger battles worth fighting.