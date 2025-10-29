The Disappearance That Haunts History: Explore What Happened to the Roanoke Colony No people. No signs of struggle. Just one word: CROATOAN. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 29 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Back in the late 1500s, England was trying to plant its flag in the New World. In 1587, per PBS NC about 115 colonists — men, women, and children — sailed across the Atlantic to start a new settlement on Roanoke Island, off the coast of what’s now North Carolina. But when a supply ship finally returned to check on them three years later, they were just … gone. No bodies. No wreckage. No sign of a fight. Just the word “CROATOAN” carved into a post.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s one of the oldest unsolved mysteries in American history. Even after more than 400 years, historians and archaeologists still don’t agree on what happened to the Roanoke Colony — or why it disappeared without a trace.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

The question of what happened to the Roanoke Colony has puzzled historians for centuries.

The group that vanished in 1590 wasn’t the first attempt at colonizing Roanoke. England had already tried a smaller expedition a couple of years earlier, but that didn’t go well. This second group, led by John White, landed in 1587. They were supposed to settle in Chesapeake Bay, but for various reasons — including some strained relationships with local Indigenous tribes — they ended up back on Roanoke Island.

John White stayed just long enough to help them get somewhat established. Then, he sailed back to England to grab more supplies. The trip was supposed to be quick, but thanks to poor timing and a war with Spain, he didn’t make it back for three years. By the time he returned in 1590, everything had changed.

Article continues below advertisement

The settlement was abandoned. No people. No signs of violence. Just overgrown land, some scattered bones (possibly from earlier skirmishes), and the now-famous “CROATOAN” carving. The letters weren’t random — Croatoan was the name of a nearby island and also the people who lived there, who were thought to be on better terms with the English than other groups in the region. It looked like the colonists may have simply … moved.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

But John White couldn’t confirm that. A storm hit, and his crew refused to go search Croatoan Island. So, he returned to England. No one ever heard from the Roanoke colonists ever again.

Theories about the Roanoke Colony range from migration to murder to mystery.

Naturally, people have been trying to figure out what happened ever since. The most logical explanation is that the colonists integrated with a nearby Indigenous tribe — likely the Croatan people on Hatteras Island. They may have run out of supplies, felt unsafe, or just decided to survive in the way that made the most sense: by joining the people who already lived there and knew the land.

Article continues below advertisement

According to NPS, there’s even some archaeological evidence to support that theory — tools and objects found miles away from the original site that look like a mix of English and Indigenous technology. Later, European settlers reported seeing Native Americans with gray eyes who spoke English.

Many theories and myths have been put forward to explain the fate of the Lost Colony of Roanoke over the last 400 plus years. Some of them are plausible and others a bit of a stretch. In the last couple of decades however some tantalizing clues have come to light. pic.twitter.com/G8AQpFduup — Aedanus Burke (@aedanusburke) January 26, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

There, however, are other theories too. Some people think the group tried to sail back to England and were lost at sea. Others believe they were attacked by hostile groups or died of disease and starvation. Of course, there are the more dramatic ideas — conspiracies about supernatural forces, secret missions, or government cover-ups. If you dig deep enough there’s even a theory about aliens because why not?