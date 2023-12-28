Home > Entertainment 'The Russ Parr Morning Show' Is Ending After More Than 20 Years on the Radio 'The Russ Parr Morning Show' is ending after decades on the air, leading many to wonder what happened that led to its sudden end. By Joseph Allen Dec. 28 2023, Published 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Over more than two decades on the air, The Russ Parr Morning Show has undoubtedly touched the lives of millions of listeners. Russ Parr has been doing the show for 27 years, but on Dec. 27, 2023, he announced that the show would be ending.

Following the news that the show would be going off the air, many wanted to know what had happened to it, and why it's ending now, after so many years of continuously airing. Here's what we know about the show's end and what it means for Russ Parr's future.

What happened to 'The Russ Parr Morning Show'?

As the show announced on its official Instagram, The Russ Parr Morning Show is ending. Russ didn't go into detail about the reasons for the show's ending, but he did offer gratitude to the many listeners for his extended run on the air. "Farewell, but Not Goodbye — The Russ Parr Morning Show," he wrote. "As we conclude the remarkable journey of the Russ Parr Morning Show, a journey that spanned over 27 years, we’re overwhelmed with gratitude and anticipation."

"These years have been filled with mornings of laughter, engaging conversations, and moments that will forever be etched in our memories," he continued. "We extend our deepest thanks to Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins, and the entire team at Urban 1 for the extraordinary opportunity to be a part of your airwaves. This journey has been nothing less than phenomenal."

Russ announced that he will focus on another passion of his, which is writing and directing films. He also said that he will continue to host a version of his show along with Georgia Alfredas, who worked with him on The Russ Parr Morning Show. He said that the new YouTube show will be as "entertaining and dynamic" as ever. Russ also announced that he is working on a new podcasting venture as well called You Probably Don't Want to Hear This.

"This podcast will be a lively, engaging, interactive, and often provocative exploration of life’s dos and don’ts," he explained. "Darnell and I will delve into various topics, from parenting and marital challenges o the intricacies of social media and face-to-face interactions. We won’t shy away from complex issues from everyday people, discussing negative celebrity relationships and toxic dynamics while celebrating love’s beauty."