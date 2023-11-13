Home > Entertainment Co-Hosts of Boston's 'Toucher & Rich' Are Parting Ways — What's Next? The co-hosts of 'Toucher & Rich,' a popular radio show in Boston, have announced they are parting ways, leaving many wondering what happened. By Joseph Allen Nov. 13 2023, Published 11:26 a.m. ET Source: 98.5 The Sports Hub

The Gist: Toucher & Rich is ending after years of Boston radio dominance.

The show is ending in large part because of growing personal animus between the two hosts.

Fred Toucher said that the show hopes to have a new permanent co-host in place by the beginning of 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Because radio shows become a part of people's routines, fans can take it really hard when popular shows come to an end. Unfortunately, many Boston area fans of Toucher & Rich, a popular sports morning show, are feeling this exact sensation of heartbreak following the news that the two hosts are parting ways.

Co-hosts Rich Shertenlieb and Fred Toucher announced the news that the show was coming to an end on Nov. 10, 2023. Now, many fans want to know why the show is coming to an end.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 98.5 The Sports Hub

What happened to 'Toucher & Rich'?

On Nov. 10, 2023, the hosts of Toucher & Rich announced that they were parting ways. The news comes because Rich is leaving 98.5 The Sports Hub altogether. Fred said that the show hopes to have a new co-host in place by the beginning of 2024. He said that there had been some harsh words exchanged between the two co-hosts.

Article continues below advertisement

“I won’t get into great detail about this today,” Fred said. “Earlier this year, Rich said some stuff on and off the air about me I didn’t like, so I texted him some things that I had been holding on to from the course of our relationship, which he did not like.” Fred added that he had known Rich for almost 20 years, "but I don’t really know anything about him.”

Fred and Rich worked together in Atlanta before taking their show to Boston. Since moving to Boston, the show has built up a large audience and become one of the top rated shows in the area. “They want me to say the station made him an multi-year offer for more money that he chose not to accept,” Fred said. “And I knew that was kind of going that they weren’t really getting anywhere in their negotiation. But I don’t have any idea what the issues between them were. I don’t."

Article continues below advertisement

Rich released a statement of his own via Instagram: “I’ve got nothing but gratitude for the 98.5 The Sports Hub listeners that have shared their mornings with us,” he wrote. “My thanks to the listeners, and to each member of the Toucher & Rich show and the team at the station. To the T&R team, I’ve appreciated your efforts and waking up early every day and sharing all the fun we’ve had together. You’re an incredible group of guys.”