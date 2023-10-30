Home > Entertainment Boston Radio Host Kevin Karlson Died and Fans Want Answers Boston radio fans are in mourning following the news that host Kevin Karlson has died, but many want to better understand what happened. By Joseph Allen Oct. 30 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@kevinkarlson

The Gist: Kevin Karlson, a long-time radio host in Boston, died unexpectedly at 59 years old.

Not many details are available about his death, which was first announced by his radio station on Oct. 27, 2023, and it's unclear when details might be available.

Fans mourned Kevin's death, in part because of the relationship many felt they had with him in his role as a host.

Any shakeup in a long-running radio show's lineup is unsettling, and that's especially the case for those who listened to WZLX in Boston regularly. Kevin Karlson had been one of the classic rock station's long-time morning show hosts, starting with the program in 2005. Now, following the sad news of his death, many are looking for more information about what happened to him.

The news of Kevin's death was first made public thanks to an announcement by the radio station on Oct. 27, 2023. The announcement also came with a call for listeners to submit some of their favorite memories of Kevin, even though many still want to better understand what happened to him.

What happened to Kevin Karlson?

In WZLX's announcement, they offered only a little information about what happened to Kevin. "It is with great sadness that 100.7 WZLX shares news of the unexpected passing of our friend, Kevin Karlson. For almost 20 years, Kevin helped wake up Boston with humor and classic rock," the radio station said in an announcement. "From all of us at WZLX — Rock in peace, Kevin."

The station didn't provide any additional information on what happened to Kevin, but they did say that his death was "unexpected." The news clearly took both the station and Kevin's regular listeners by surprise, but it's unclear exactly what may have precipitated Kevin's death, and Kevin's family and friends may want to keep that information private.

What was Kevin Karlson's cause of death?

Because we don't know the circumstances surrounding his death, it's impossible to say what his actual cause of death was. While many may be hoping to learn more about Kevin's death and the details around it, it's unclear whether those details are going to be forthcoming.

According to WVCB, "Chuck Nowlin, the afternoon radio host at WZLX, told NewsCenter 5 that Karlson died in his sleep. Nowlin said the station is devastated by Karlson's death, but they are taking comfort from all of the people who have called the station to honor Karlson's memory."

An official cause of death hasn't been released yet. Kevin was beloved by his audience, but his family is entitled to some privacy around the details about exactly how he died.

Fans have paid tribute to Kevin's legacy.

Following the news of his death, many fans have posted comments about how much listening to Kevin on "Karlson, McKenzie and Heather" meant to them. "Absolutely gutted. When you listen to someone nearly every day, makes a huge impact. Guy never had an "agenda" or tried to make anyone feel stupid. Always kind, yet funny; Thought-provoking and just seemed to love the music and the people he worked with. R.I.P." one person wrote.