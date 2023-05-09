Home > Entertainment Source: Twitter/@HowieCarrShow Boston Radio Host Howie Carr Had a Scary Medical Episode Live on the Air Boston radio host Howie Carr had a medical episode live on the air, leading many to wonder what happened to him and whether he's OK. By Joseph Allen May 9 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Regular listeners of Howie Carr's radio show were given a scare on May 8, 2023, when Howie had a scary medical episode live on the air. Following the incident, fans naturally wanted to know what happened to Howie, and whether he'll be back in his regular hosting slot anytime soon.

Howie appears to be doing better, but the exact timeline as to when he might return to his show remains a little bit up in the air. Keep reading for all the details on what happened to Howie Carr.

What happened to Howie Carr?

Listeners to Howie's show were understandably alarmed after Howie appeared to pass out live on the air. Following the incident, the station ran several minutes of extended commercials before bringing on another host after the break. In a tweet posted by Howie's family later on May 8, they provided an update on his condition and said that he was receiving treatment.

“Thank you for all your thoughts and prayer for Howie. During his show today, he fainted. He is getting care now and doing better," the tweet read. According to local news outlet Boston25, one of Howie's grandchildren recently had norovirus and the virus spread to Howie, which is the reason for his fainting spell. They expect him to take a few more days away from the show but said that he'll make a full recovery.

Howie is part of the Conservative talk radio ecosystem.

Although his audience is mostly confined to the fairly Liberal northeast, Howie is nonetheless known as an influential part of the Conservative talk radio ecosystem. He has been hosting a radio show since the 1980s, and has become an important part of many listeners' media diet in New England. Howie has also built up a substantial following, which is part of the reason so many people were freaked out by his health scare.

Howie has become closely aligned with former president Donald Trump, and has had him on his show more than a dozen times. Given their close relationship, it makes sense that Howie's influence has continued to grow in recent years. Howie also has plenty of influence over local Boston politics, and still writes a thrice-weekly column for the Boston Herald.

Thank you for all all your thoughts and prayers for Howie. During his show today, he fainted. He is getting care now and doing better. - Howie’s Family — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) May 8, 2023

Howie hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Although Howie has been hosting a radio show for close to 40 years, he hasn't given any indication that he plans to stop broadcasting in the immediate future. This health scare could change that, but given the amount of influence Howie has accumulated over his decades on the airwaves, he may find it difficult to turn those reins over to someone else.