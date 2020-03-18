The Story of the West Memphis Three Will Be Covered in an Oxygen Docuseries

In 1993, three 8-year-old boys were brutally murdered in West Memphis, Arkansas, and police embarked on a deep search that would permanently change the lives of many community members. The police believed that the murders were cult-like in nature, and they soon zeroed in on three teenagers: Damien Echols, Jessie Misskelley, and Jason Baldwin.

After the teenagers were arrested in connection to the murders, they went on trial in 1994.