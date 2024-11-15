Home > Gaming Rumors Are Swirling About the Death of the X2 Twins, but Are those Rumors True? The streamers are alive and well, but there are rumors swirling that they died. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 15 2024, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/x2Twins

Knowing what's real on the internet has never been more difficult than it is today. Rumors pop up seemingly out of nowhere, and every once in a while, those rumors are about a person or group that you care about. The latest famous influencers to get swept up in an online rumor are the X2 Twins, who are best known for streaming Fortnite across YouTube and Twitch.

The rumors suggest that the twins may have died, although they don't provide many details on exactly how that might have happened. As the rumors have continued to spread, though, many are wondering what happened to the X2 Twins.

What happened to the X2 Twins?

The X2 Twins are a pair of young brothers who stream Fortnite. Jesse and Jordan Eckley are both reportedly 23, and a recent viral social media post suggests that they both died. "The twin gamers, known as the X2 Twins, both recently passed away. 23-year-old Jesse Eckley and Jordan Eckley both died. Due to heart failure for sweating too hard in Fortnite. The twin gamers will be missed," the post reads.

If you read the post closely, you'll see that the suggestion is that the boys both died because they were simply working too hard at Fortnite. It's pretty clear, then, that the post was intended as a joke, and some people have picked it up simply because they didn't read it carefully and thought that the twins might have actually died. There's been no corroboration of that rumor, and all of the rumors spreading across the internet seem to have stemmed from that single post.

Rumors of death are super common on the internet today.

The X2 Twins are not the first well-known influencers to find that their name is attached to some report of their deaths. While the streamers have not weighed in on the rumors, celebrities ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga have faced similar rumors that they died based solely on social media posts that are then circulated and amplified without anyone doing a fact check.

If you see a death rumor circulating online, it's important to remember that you should check its veracity before you start spreading it around the internet. If you see news that someone who is famous has died, wait until it's announced on one of their official social media channels, or reported by an official news source, before you suggest that the news might be true.