'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' Controversy Explained: Why Fans Are Divided Over Changes "This is fueling conspiracy that EA deliberately selected positive mouthpieces." One frustrated gamer vented on Reddit. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 1 2024, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@dragonage

BioWare’s latest addition to its beloved RPG series, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is available on PlayStation and other major platforms. While many rejoiced over the release of the game, it quickly stirred up strong reactions among fans. From gameplay changes to a new art style, this installment has made some big shifts — and not everyone is on board. Adding to the mix, the game also emphasizes inclusivity with diverse characters and storylines. This choice only added to the controversy.

Looking to have what’s really behind the Dragon Age: The Veilguard controversy explained? Let’s break down the key points fueling the controversy and why the release of this game has sparked such intense discussions within the gaming community.

‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ controversy is partially explained by inclusivity.

As longtime fans of the franchise know, it has always embraced diverse characters and progressive narratives. Dragon Age: The Veilguard, however, has seemingly taken things a step further allowing players to customize transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming characters. Furthermore, one main companion character is openly trans and nonbinary. Some praised this as a bold and much-needed move toward more representation in the gaming world.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone thought this bold idea was a good one. The decision also led to a lot of backlash as some fans accused BioWare of adding these elements to appeal to "woke" culture. David Gaider, the game’s creator, addressed these criticisms directly in an interview with GameRant. He called the critics "tourists" and claimed the Dragon Age franchise was inclusive before "woke" culture even existed.

One Reddit user discussed the controversy: "It’s hard to separate which criticisms are sincere and which are pandering to anti-woke dorks." The comment reflects a sentiment shared by others who see inclusivity as a positive step but feel that certain voices within the gaming community have amplified the criticism to align with broader culture wars.

Review practices around 'Dragon Age Veilguard' have raised questions of fairness.

In addition to the inclusivity debate, BioWare has faced scrutiny over how review copies were distributed. Some well-known gaming influencers, including Fextralife and WolfheartFPS, claim they were denied early review codes despite attending BioWare’s preview event. This led to speculation that EA, the game’s publisher, might be practicing “access journalism.” Basically, this means some believe EA only gave review codes to content creators they believed would give them a positive review.

In a thread on Reddit, players shared their thoughts on the distribution of review copies. One Reddit user remarked, "If people want to believe review codes went out only to people likely to give favorable reviews ... there might be some truth to that, but those people also need to admit that this is an industry problem, not just an EA problem." While some shrugged off how review copies were distributed, others believe the publisher tarnished the release of the game.

Notably, SkillUp, a popular and respected gaming reviewer, released a critical review. In the review, he described the game as lackluster and mentioned that he "mentally checked out" by the 10-hour mark. However, another prominent reviewer, Mortismal Gaming, praised it as his "Game of the Year," citing the game’s inclusivity and storytelling as highlights. In chatter on Reddit, many claimed they were more inclined to believe what SkillUp had to say over what Mortismal Gaming said.

The 'Dragon Age Veilguard' controversy highlights challenges in meeting fan expectations while continuing to grow.

The mixed reception of Dragon Age: The Veilguard highlights the challenges developers face with trying to balance retaining a fanbase while continuing to add to it over the span of a decade. From its inclusive representation and revamped gameplay to the questions surrounding review transparency, the release of this game certainly gave gamers a lot to talk about.