Home > Gaming > Fortnite What Does It Mean to Be "Beat-Synced" in 'Fortnite'? New Dance Feature Surprises Players When you use certain dance emotes, they will "beat sync" with the music being played during jam loops and festivals. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 4 2024, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @failgal

Those who are familiar with the world of gaming are familiar with Fortnite and its viral popularity. The PvP battle game has taken the world by storm ever since its launch in 2017. With hundreds of millions of users, the game is a steadily popular addition to the world of virtual gaming.

Article continues below advertisement

They add features all the time, and the rush of changes can be confusing. Whether you're trying to keep up with the new Battle Pass upgrades or added features, it's a lot. And one new feature has even frequent players a little confused. Some people love it while others are not such big fans. So what does it mean when your player's emotes are "beat-synced"? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what it means to be "beat-synced" in 'Fortnite.'

"Beat-syncing" is one of the new features recently added to Fortnite by parent company, Epic. It took players by surprise, and it has divided players a little bit over whether the feature is more helpful or awkward.

What it means to be "beat-synced" is that when you use certain dance emotes, they will "beat sync" with the music being played during jam loops and festivals. The player's dance moves will match up to the beat, which is a great thing if the music is slow.

Article continues below advertisement

That means that if the music is fast, your dance will be fast. Players are mixed on whether they like the feature or not. While it's nice to have your player's moves synced to the music, it can make for some awkward moves depending on what's happening on screen. Some players online have complained that their character's dance moves are too fast, while others love the feature.

Article continues below advertisement

What are "jam-loops" and "festivals" in 'Fortnite'? A quick rundown for the outsider.

To understand "beat syncing" better and its role in the Fortnite world, it's important to understand what "jam loops" and "festivals" are. Fortnite players toss the lingo around like everyone else understands, but it might not be intuitive if you aren't a player yourself. So here's what it means.

Jam loops are when players induce an emote-like activity that allows players to combine their on-screen instrument jam session to make music.

Article continues below advertisement

Festivals are described as "Guitar Hero for Fortnite." A guitar neck graphic will appear on the screen and notes scroll down it as the music plays. Players must hit the notes on time as they align with a bar at the bottom, and they will produce instrumental music along with the beat that's playing.