Home > Gaming > Fortnite 'Fortnite' Players Are Receiving 950 V-Bucks for Free Simply by Logging in — Here's Why 'Fortnite' players are receiving 950 V-Bucks for free simply by logging in, but they're not going around to everyone. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Epic Games

Even amidst new triple-A game releases and viral sensations coming out throughout early 2024, folks are still eager to play Fortnite. Released back in 2017, Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game in which up 100 players compete in various game modes to be the last player standing. Since its debut, the game has gone through several updates and changes with new content, gameplay tweaks, and ever-necessary changes to its ongoing pricing model. As a free-to-play game, it takes advantage of in-game currency.

Article continues below advertisement

Said currency, known as V-Bucks in Fortnite, allows players to purchase exclusive items, skins, and other perks in the in-game Item Shop. V-Bucks are often highly sought after and given as rewards for completing various objectives in the game, but they can also be purchased with actual money. As such, most players will gladly take free V-Bucks wherever they can get them. Recently, however, some players have been logging in and receiving 950 free V-Bucks for no apparent reason. Let's try to break it down.

Source: Epic Games/Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Why are you getting 950 free V-Bucks? There's one explanation as to why.

V-Bucks can be obtained in a number of different ways. You get some as part of your Daily Login Rewards, by completing daily quests, participating in exclusive events, or grinding through the seasonal Battle Pass. V-Bucks are typically the only way one can purchase some of the more coveted items in the game, including skins from the game's crossover collabs. It's no wonder that players strive to collect as many as they can.

Any amount of V-Bucks received is an undeniable boon for players, but even so, a free set of 950 V-Bucks has left some players confused. In March 2024, players logging into Fortnite have been receiving these free V-Bucks that are seemingly not tied to any of the regular channels or methods for V-Bucks rewards. As of this writing, Epic Games has not released a formal explanation as to why this reward is being distributed, but players have a few guesses.

Article continues below advertisement

Some folks believe that the V-Bucks are being given after the game underwent maintenance to add a new update patch. Free-to-play games will often grant players free in-game currencies as compensation for briefly shutting down services during updates, so it's not unheard for a game like Fortnite. Reportedly, however, not every player has gotten the 950 V-Bucks in their recent login attempts.

Anybody else got a 950 V Bucks refund today? I don't know why I got it...spent it directly on the new Hush skin...lol pic.twitter.com/hBYdWv4BNh — SoulmateVanya (@SoulmateVanya) March 26, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Players have also pointed to Fortnite Crew subscriptions as a possible reason. Fortnite Crew is a monthly paid subscription to the game that unlocks exclusive perks and Battle Pass, the latter of which can be purchased on its own without Fortnite Crew. Unlocking the Battle Pass on its own can cost 950 V-Bucks, but using real money and subscribing to Crew will automatically unlock the Battle Pass without using V-Bucks.