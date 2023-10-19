Distractify
Home > Gaming > Fortnite

Can You Get Free V-Bucks in 'Fortnite'? What You Need to Know

It's possible to earn free V-Bucks in 'Fortnite,' but there are better ways to quickly earn the premium currency without dropping tons of cash.

Jon Bitner - Author
By

Oct. 19 2023, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

A Fortnite character attacking enemies in Save the World mode.
Source: Epic Games

The Gist:

  • You can earn free V-Bucks in Fortnite by working through the standard Battle Pass.
  • If you've purchased a premium Battle Pass, you can unlock up to 1,500 V-Bucks.
  • Alternatively, some quests in Save the World mode offer V-Bucks as a reward.
Article continues below advertisement

While Fortnite is a free-to-play game, many of its cosmetics and most popular items are locked behind a paywall. These require V-Bucks to purchase, which is a premium currency typically only available to players using real cash. However, there are a few other ways to get V-Bucks in Fortnite without opening your wallet.

If you're trying to figure out how to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite, here's a look at how you can get several hundred every season without dropping a dime, along with additional methods that are incredibly cheap.

Article continues below advertisement

How to get free V-Bucks in 'Fortnite'.

You can earn free V-Bucks in Fortnite by completing tiers on the premium Battle Pass track. Of course, these V-Bucks aren't exactly free — you'll need to shell out an initial investment for the premium Battle Pass. A Battle Pass typically costs just 950 V-Bucks, and if you reach the highest tier possible, you'll earn around 1,500 V-Bucks.

That means not only will you be able to buy next season's pass for free, but you'll have additional V-Bucks to spend on the in-game shop.

A banner from the Fortnite website showing you can get 1,500 V-Bucks with the premium Battle Pass.
Source: Epic Games
Article continues below advertisement

If you're a dedicated player, investing in a single Battle Pass could mean you never have to pay for a Fortnite Battle Pass ever again. Keep in mind that it's a long slog to reach the final tier of the Battle Pass — so unless you're clocking dozens of hours every season, you may not recoup your investment.

Not interested in buying a premium Battle Pass? Then you'll be glad to hear the free Battle Pass offered to all players includes several tiers with free V-Bucks. The free Battle Pass typically maxes out at around 300 V-Bucks a season, so you'll need to play multiple seasons before earning enough to purchase a premium Battle Pass.

Article continues below advertisement
The Untask'd Courier Pack that unlocks Save the World mode in Fortnite.
Source: Epic Games

It's not as popular as Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, but its cooperative mode, Save the World, also gives players a way to earn V-Bucks. This once again requires you to make an initial purchase (Save the World mode isn't a free-to-play experience), but once it's been purchased you can complete Daily Tasks to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks.

Article continues below advertisement

Don't fall for free V-Bucks scams.

The techniques mentioned above are the only ways to earn V-Bucks in Fortnite. If another player or member of the community tells you they can get you free V-Bucks, don't fall for their trap. There's no shortage of free V-Buck scams floating around the web, so do your best to avoid these lucrative (but fake) offers.

Remember — the only way to earn free V-Bucks in Fortnite is by completing tiers on the free Battle Pass. You can earn additional V-Bucks by purchasing a premium Battle Pass or picking up Save the World mode. Beyond that, there's no shortcut to earning V-Bucks.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Trying to Figure Out What a Flusher is in 'Fortnite'? Here’s How to Complete the Latest Challenge

No, 'Fortnite' Isn’t Ending — Here’s How the Hoax Got Started

You Could Play Alongside Princess Nokia in This 'Fortnite' Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Fortnite News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.