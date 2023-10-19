Home > Gaming > Fortnite Can You Get Free V-Bucks in 'Fortnite'? What You Need to Know It's possible to earn free V-Bucks in 'Fortnite,' but there are better ways to quickly earn the premium currency without dropping tons of cash. By Jon Bitner Oct. 19 2023, Published 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games

While Fortnite is a free-to-play game, many of its cosmetics and most popular items are locked behind a paywall. These require V-Bucks to purchase, which is a premium currency typically only available to players using real cash. However, there are a few other ways to get V-Bucks in Fortnite without opening your wallet.

If you're trying to figure out how to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite, here's a look at how you can get several hundred every season without dropping a dime, along with additional methods that are incredibly cheap.

How to get free V-Bucks in 'Fortnite'.

You can earn free V-Bucks in Fortnite by completing tiers on the premium Battle Pass track. Of course, these V-Bucks aren't exactly free — you'll need to shell out an initial investment for the premium Battle Pass. A Battle Pass typically costs just 950 V-Bucks, and if you reach the highest tier possible, you'll earn around 1,500 V-Bucks. That means not only will you be able to buy next season's pass for free, but you'll have additional V-Bucks to spend on the in-game shop.

If you're a dedicated player, investing in a single Battle Pass could mean you never have to pay for a Fortnite Battle Pass ever again. Keep in mind that it's a long slog to reach the final tier of the Battle Pass — so unless you're clocking dozens of hours every season, you may not recoup your investment.

Not interested in buying a premium Battle Pass? Then you'll be glad to hear the free Battle Pass offered to all players includes several tiers with free V-Bucks. The free Battle Pass typically maxes out at around 300 V-Bucks a season, so you'll need to play multiple seasons before earning enough to purchase a premium Battle Pass.

It's not as popular as Fortnite's Battle Royale mode, but its cooperative mode, Save the World, also gives players a way to earn V-Bucks. This once again requires you to make an initial purchase (Save the World mode isn't a free-to-play experience), but once it's been purchased you can complete Daily Tasks to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks.

Don't fall for free V-Bucks scams.

The techniques mentioned above are the only ways to earn V-Bucks in Fortnite. If another player or member of the community tells you they can get you free V-Bucks, don't fall for their trap. There's no shortage of free V-Buck scams floating around the web, so do your best to avoid these lucrative (but fake) offers.