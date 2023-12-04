Home > Gaming > Fortnite Players Are Unhappy at the Slower 'Fortnite' Speed — But Epic Games Wants You to Be Patient Players have been complaining that movement is much slower as they dive into Chapter 5 — so why did 'Fortnite' change the speed? By Sara Belcher Dec. 4 2023, Published 6:21 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games via @Hypex on Twitter

The newest chapter of Fortnite has launched to a rocky start. Though Chapter 5 brings back hurdling and wall climbing, the movement speed across the board seems to have been nerfed, making players run slower than in previous seasons — and they're not happy about this change. This, coupled with the frequent server crashes, has made this new chapter a rocky one, and players aren't having it. So why did Epic Games change the movement speed in Fortnite?

Why did 'Fortnite' change the movement speed?

It seems that the changes to players' movement have been in progress for a long time. A developer at Epic Games tweeted in celebration of the new animations, taking credit for the project. "Excited to share something that I’ve been working on for the past year!" Colin Friday, the Lead Animations Producer at Epic Games tweeted. "The team knocked our overhaul of Fortnite’s locomotion animations out of the park and I couldn’t be more proud to have been the producer for it!"

Unfortunately, the comments on his post were less than kind, with many suggesting he look for a new job or asking for it to be reverted to the old animations. The same sentiment is being echoed online by players, who have since posted multiple side by side comparisons detailing just how slow movement is in Fortnite now. Following the outcry online, the official Fortnite Twitter responded to players' concerns.

"TBH, [the movement speed] took us a few days to get used to it during our playtests too," the tweet read. "We want to introduce visual improvements & encourage more strategic decision-making in each moment." The developer said the update not only improved the animations, but increased stamina recovery, bettered movement when navigating sideways or backwards, and made crouching stealthier.

"We’re listening to your feedback on this and definitely hear the concerns. In this early stage we’re hoping that you’ll consider this update & that it starts to feel natural over time. We’re still here with you and every day we strive to make things better," the tweet concluded. Many applauded the game's transparency and communication with players, though not everyone is on board with the changes still.

Will Epic Games make movement faster in 'Fortnite' again?

Based on the comment from the official Fortnite Twitter page, there likely won't be any changes made to the animations in any of the immediate patches. Though characters now move slower due to these animations, Epic Games seems to want to wait out this trial period and give users a chance to get used to the new movement speed before making any adjustments to it.