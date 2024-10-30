Home > Gaming > Fortnite Why Does 'Fortnite' Say "Waiting in Queue"? If You're Dealing With This Issue, You're Not Alone Is there anything you can do to fix it? By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 30 2024, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: unsplash

There's nothing worse than sitting down to play your favorite game ... and being greeted by an error message. If you're a Fortnite player, this is something you may currently be experiencing. It's no secret that Fortnite has become one of the most popular online games in the world, and with a player base of that size, any game is bound to have issues and errors.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Fortnite players have been plagued by messages that say, "Waiting in Queue," leaving them on standby for hours. What's the deal? Here's why you may be recieving this message.

Source: unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Why does 'Fortnite' keep saying "Waiting in Queue"?

Of all the error messages to see when trying to play Fortnite, "Waiting in Queue" might be one of the most annoying — and, unfortunately, the most common. As mentioned, it's an immensely popular game, which means that at any given time, there are thousands upon thousands of players waiting to queue up for a match.

The game's servers are usually equipped to handle their large player base, but when it comes to special events, holiday weekends, and other unusual happenings, player counts skyrocket, which can cause bottlenecking and extended wait times. These bottlenecks can also occur when a major update is coming out. Excited players will rush to the game, causing wait times to jump. So, is there anything you can do to fix this dreaded issue?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: unsplash

Is it possible to fix the "Waiting in Queue" error?

If you're dealing with extended and unbearable queue times, unfortunately, there may not be much you can do to remedy the issue right away. First, it's always important to make sure that your game is as up-to-date as possible. Pending updates can prevent logging in and cause additional issues with your game.

Article continues below advertisement

Also, if you're waiting in a long queue, make sure that you remain logged in! Continuous play can help you avoid getting stuck in another extended queue later on. If you continue to have issues, you could always contact player support to see if there's anything they can do on their end to help remedy the issue. However, if you're experiencing trouble, chances are that you're not the only one, and they're likely already aware of the problem.