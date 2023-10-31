Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok "Narco Queen" Sabrina Durán Was Executed in Broad Daylight in Chile Sabrina Durán Montero, a TikTok influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, was shot and killed in broad daylight in Chile. By Joseph Allen Oct. 31 2023, Published 11:53 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@katrinagusman

News broke in late October 2023 that Sabrina Durán Montero, a "narco influencer" who had hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok, had died. Sabrina, who was just 24 years old, died under pretty horrific circumstances, and reporting suggests that she earned her "narco" reputation.

Sabrina was apparently shot in broad daylight in her car in Chile, and now, many want to better understand what happened to her, and why she was killed. Although the investigation is still ongoing, here is everything we know about Sabrina's death so far.

What happened to TikTok "narco queen" Sabrina Durán?

At least two hitmen reportedly opened fire on Sabrina while she sat in her car in Padre Hurtado, Chile, on Oct. 24, 2023. The killers stole her vehicle following the hit, and it was found burnt about a half-hour away from the scene of the crime. Sabrina was rushed to a local hospital following the shooting with eight gunshot wounds, but doctors were unable to save her life.

According to local media reports, Sabrina was a famed local drug trafficker who went by the alias “La Ina." Police believe that her killing may have been a move to settle scores by a rival drug gang. Local police chief Leonel Muñoz said that Sabrina “had a criminal record, specifically for receiving stolen vehicles and drug trafficking, and had been released from serving a sentence approximately a month ago."

Sabrina was apparently on parole at the time of her death. Sabrina posted on TikTok under the handle @katrinagusman, and has more than 600,000 followers as of this writing. She mostly posts videos of herself talking into the camera, but her account has only grown in popularity in the wake of the news around her death. Although her videos don't seem to have anything to do with her alleged work trafficking drugs, the two have become inextricably linked by her death.

Sabrina and two of her brothers were apparently arrested at the beginning of 2023 because they were suspected of supplying, distributing and trafficking cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, and magic mushrooms. While she was incarcerated, Sabrina apparently began a relationship with Antonella Marchant, the leader of the Los Marchant gang who was arrested in 2021 and is currently spending 15 years in prison.