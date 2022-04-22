Tom broke through onto the musical scene in 2017 with his single "Found What I’ve Been Looking For," which received massive critical acclaim and was certified gold in the UK. The success continued for Tom with his second album, "Evering Road," which reached even more fans internationally and gave way to two more UK Top 10 singles: "Let’s Go Home Together" and "Little Bit of Love."

Our thoughts are with Tom as well as his family, friends, and fans as they navigate through this difficult situation.