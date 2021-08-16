What Happened to Tom Griswold From the 'Bob & Tom Show'?By Kori Williams
Aug. 16 2021, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Radio personality Tom Griswold is probably best known as a co-host on the Bob & Tom Show alongside Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, and more. If you're wondering where Bob is, Bob Kevoian retired in 2015. Despite that setback for fans, they continued to tune in and love the chemistry between the current co-hosts.
But now, it looks like someone else is missing from the show. Listeners have noticed that Tom isn't behind the mic lately, and they want to know what's going on. It turns out that he's got to take some time off. But what happened to Tom Griswold and when is he coming back to the show?
What happened to Tom Griswold?
According to the Bob & Tom Show Twitter, Tom is recovering from heart surgery. "Tom underwent a scheduled procedure for his heart and the fix ended up being more extensive than planned, but he is doing very well," the post begins. "He will be back on the show in a few weeks. If you'd like to send him well wishes, please email Tom at Getwell@bobandtom.com."
According to WTHR, the show said that originally, Tom's surgery was supposed to be a "repair procedure," but when surgeons got to work, they noticed things were more serious than they first realized. But he is recovering in an Indianapolis hospital with his kids there to help him with whatever he needs.
As of now, the show hasn't announced when exactly Tom will be back or what was wrong with Tom's heart, to begin with. But fans seem to be willing to wait. They have been responding to the show's tweet and the corresponding Instagram post with love and support. Plenty of people are wishing him well, but one tweet asks for a "special guest host named Bob" in the meantime.
Tom's son is a new co-host on the 'Bob & Tom Show.'
Tom isn't being replaced on the Bob & Tom Show, but his son Willie has joined him. Although it's not clear exactly when that happened, Willie's Instagram bio says that he's "the new guy" on the show. The account also shows that he does standup regularly.
But it seems like even more of Tom's kids are in on the fun of the Bob & Tom Show. Willie did a skit with his brother Sam for the show where they joke about how they got their names. They say that Tom named them after important figures in his life. Willie, for example, believed he was named after his great grandfather who fought in a war.
But the two find out that may not have been the case. In fact, they were named after a lyric in a song called, "I'm Henry VIII I Am" by Herman's Hermits. In the song, there's a line that says, "She wouldn't have Willie or a Sam." Of course, the skit was all for a few laughs and it doesn't seem like the story is actually true. But it had everyone in the room laughing.
We wish Tom a speedy recovery and hope to hear him back on the air soon!