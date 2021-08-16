What Happened to Tom Griswold From the 'Bob & Tom Show'?

Tom isn't being replaced on the Bob & Tom Show, but his son Willie has joined him. Although it's not clear exactly when that happened, Willie's Instagram bio says that he's "the new guy" on the show. The account also shows that he does standup regularly.

But it seems like even more of Tom's kids are in on the fun of the Bob & Tom Show. Willie did a skit with his brother Sam for the show where they joke about how they got their names . They say that Tom named them after important figures in his life. Willie, for example, believed he was named after his great grandfather who fought in a war.

But the two find out that may not have been the case. In fact, they were named after a lyric in a song called, "I'm Henry VIII I Am" by Herman's Hermits. In the song, there's a line that says, "She wouldn't have Willie or a Sam." Of course, the skit was all for a few laughs and it doesn't seem like the story is actually true. But it had everyone in the room laughing.

We wish Tom a speedy recovery and hope to hear him back on the air soon!