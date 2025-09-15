Officer Tommy Norman, Known for His Unique Community Engagement, Has Been Arrested Officer Tommy Norman has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 15 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Officer Tommy. Norman

Back in March 2025, the man known as Officer Tommy Norman in life and on social media spoke with K-LOVE about the impact he was making on his community. Norman is a police officer with the North Little Rock Police Department, but he also has a fairly robust online following that he built by engaging in a positive way with members of his community.

According to Norman, the key to building trust in his community is consistency. He repeatedly checks on people he's dealt with professionally or personally, often stops to joke around with local kids, and even visits sick folks in the hospital. But his public persona is under fire following an arrest in September 2025. What happened to Officer Tommy Norman? Here's what we know.

What happened to Officer Tommy Norman? He allegedly assaulted his wife.

Norman, a 27-year veteran of the North Little Rock Police Department, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 13, and charged with one count of domestic battery in the third degree, reports the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. In the state of Arkansas, this is a Class A misdemeanor that does not involve any serious physical injury. The 53-year-old is being held without bond at the Pulaski County jail.

According to a police report, Norman's wife called the police shortly before midnight. Rosalynd Nicole Norman told an officer that her husband "struck her on the right side of her chest with the back of his hand," which resulted in a "slight injury" on her chest. Norman said the injury occurred while he was protecting himself from Rosalynd, who he alleged was slapping him. The veteran officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. His court date is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Norman lost his daughter to a drug overdose.

Norman's 26-year-old daughter died from a fentanyl drug overdose in November 2021. In a conversation with AY Magazine a year before his daughter died, Norman said that growing up, she was a daddy's girl. Alyssa was happy, made friends easily, and was involved in sports. She was surrounded by people she looked up to, including her mom and her brother Mitchell. "Any time there was a family function or a family reunion, she was always there smiling and making other people happy," said Norman.

As Alyssa got older, their relationship changed and grew more strained. By the time she was in her early twenties, the two would often go months without speaking. "I’ve been a police officer for 25 years; there were times that I should have been there for her," recalled Norman. "Maybe I should have spent less time out in the community and more time with her and my family."

Norman said his daughter started hanging out with a rough crowd. Suddenly, drugs were part of the mix. Alyssa began with marijuana and eventually started using pills. The police officer said he would hear that Alyssa had been arrested or gotten into trouble, and would then get clean for a while. A year before she died, Alyssa checked herself into a rehabilitation center and eventually got her real estate license. She was spending more time with her family and her 3-year-old son.

Alyssa was still at the rehabilitation center when she died from a fentanyl overdose. One of her last texts to Norman was telling him that she loved him. He got the worst call of his life the following morning. "This was a grief that I never knew existed," he said. Four months later, Norman suffered a heart attack. "God saved me. Alyssa saved me. There was still work to do," said Norman.