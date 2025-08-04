Why Was Popular Streamer Duke Dennis Arrested? Inside His Legal Issues Duke Dennis and Kai Cenat are two of the most popular members of AMP, which is short for Any Means Possible, a collective of Twitch streamers. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 4 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @GQSports

Streamers are known for their over-the-top antics to keep their fans engaged, but sometimes those hijinks can have real-life consequences. Duke Dennis and fellow AMP member Kai Cenat were at a local mall when Duke was arrested. So what exactly happened? Let’s uncover the details.

Duke Dennis and Kai Cenat are two of the most popular members of AMP, which is short for Any Means Possible, a collective of Twitch streamers who frequently create content together for their respective fans.

Why was Duke Dennis arrested?

On Saturday, Aug. 2, Duke was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, after being accused of trespassing at a local shopping mall, according to USA Today. Per the San Antonio Police Department, Duke was playing a game of hide-and-seek with another unnamed individual who was also arrested at the scene. The mall was closed to the public at the time.

Authorities confirmed to USA Today that despite multiple warnings to leave the premises, Duke refused and attempted to flee on foot when police arrived at the mall. When the second person who was with Duke tried to “interfere” with Duke being arrested, both men were taken into custody, per the outlet.

Duke was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and evading arrest. After posting the $2,000 bond, Duke was released from custody Sunday evening, Aug. 3. Kai posted videos of Duke’s encounter and subsequent arrest by police, as he was recording the incident from the floor above inside the mall. While not officially addressing his arrest, Duke posted a brief message on his Instagram Story after posting bond. "Officially on vacation, need suggestions on where to go... See y'all later," his message read.

Has Duke ever had any other run-ins with the law?

In April 2025, Duke revealed that he was detained by local authorities while in China after bullets were discovered in his bag, according to Complex. He explained that the bullets were initially in his car before he removed them and placed them inside his bag. “It was in my center console in my car because I didn’t want to get pulled over with a bunch of bullets,” Duke recalled at the time. “When I cleaned them out, I put them in my Goyard bag. I took that same Goyard bag to China. “I can’t lie — I was scared as f—k.”

Who are all of the members of AMP?

In addition to Duke and Kai, AMP also includes ImDavisss, Agent 00 and ChrisNxtDoor, but in May 2025, Fanum shocked the collective’s fans when he decided to leave the group. At the time, Fanum wrote on X (formerly Twitter), alluding to being mistreated within AMP. "They forget all the s—t that I did, I was feeding the team when I didn't have s—t," he wrote at the time. "I was taking a risk, I done got all of us rich."