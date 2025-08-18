YouTuber Brawadis Apologizes for Viral Starbucks Incident — "I’m Not Happy With Myself" "Dude, I can’t explain how out of touch this is." By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 18 2025, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: YouTube: @Brawadis

Content creators are known for keeping their millions of fans entertained by pumping out content that goes viral and keeps them coming back. However, there are also times when content creators take things too far and end up facing real-world consequences — such is the case with YouTuber and Twitch creator Brawadis. Find out what happened recently that had authorities involved.

What happened to Brawadis?

According to Soap Central, in August 2025, Brawadis, real name Brandon Awadis, found himself in hot water after an incident at a local Starbucks. Brawadis was filming himself ordering a drink at Starbucks when the manager asked that he cease filming to protect the privacy of the staff members — a request that Brawadis refused to honor.

Almost immediately, security intervened, which resulted in police arriving at the Starbucks and formally escorting Brawadis off the premises after resolving the incident, per the outlet. There were no charges filed, and he was not arrested, despite some online rumors.

Shortly after, he addressed the incident and offered an apology.

Brawadis addressed the Starbucks incident in a YouTube video posted on Aug. 12, while also opening up about his mental health. “Probably some things I said at the Starbucks that were a little disrespectful or out of line a little bit,” he admitted. “I’m in a very dark spot mentally,” Brawadis said. “I’m not happy with myself. I’m in a really tough, dark spot up here in my own head. There have been a couple different things that have occurred in my life recently that have put me in a depressive state.”

“Instead of trying to seek a solution for what’s been bothering me, I’ve just tried to brush it off to the side,” he continued. “It’s showing in some of the ways that I lash out at people, and that’s just not me.”

Not everyone was convinced that his apology was sincere. Twitch streamer xQc promptly called out Brawadis and said that his apology was tone deaf, per Soap Central. “Dude, I can’t explain how out of touch this is,” xQc said. “Guy goes into a Starbucks, goes, ‘This is my job,’ as he annoys some near-minimum wage worker at Starbucks, and starts his video in his living room in a f—kin’ mansion with marble floors. You cannot make this up.”

Brawadis’ brother, popular streamer FaZe Rug, addressed after the incident and the criticism that followed.

“I was not too happy about it, to be honest,” he said, per Dextero. “I can’t control what people say or do. It is what it is. It’s the only thing I wanna say, because I see some people comment, ‘This is gonna reflect badly on Rug,’ because of something that someone related to me does.”