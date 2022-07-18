Tony Randall and Kris Rochester, the hosts of 'Tony and Kris,' Left WIVK

As Tony and Kris suggested, they might release more Facebook Lives or podcast episodes in the future. They likely changed their minds in the meantime, as they haven't posted new Facebook Lives since the clip went out on June 29, 2022.

"The market manager and the PD have a completely different idea of the show than what we do," Kris said. "Their vision for what they want is not the kind of radio show that we do, so it makes sense to part ways," Tony said. "We have some cool things lined up."